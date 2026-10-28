The Brewers Win the World Series

Tonight, the Milwaukee Brewers were looking to secure a fourth win against the Rays to clinch their first-ever World Series title.

They didn't manage to do it yesterday… but Jacob Misiorowski took matters into his own hands tonight. He did his job on the mound.

And his offense backed him up.

Cooper Pratt was the first to drive in a run. In the second inning, he brought Brice Turang home.

Cooper Pratt strikes again He's 5 for his last 6 and gets the Brewers on the board here in Game 5! pic.twitter.com/lSGfvdamUQ — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2026

In the fifth inning, the Rays pulled Drew Rasmussen from the game (who had just returned from a short rest), and the Brewers capitalized.

The bottom of the lineup got on base, and David Hamilton made it 2-0 with a single. Yes, Milwaukee was in control.

In the next inning, William Contreras drove in Christian Yelich with a double before scoring himself on a sacrifice fly thanks to his speed.

It was now 4-0 Milwaukee. And things were looking good.

Jacob Misiorowski (due to a cramp in his right calf) was unable to finish the sixth inning, even though he had been in control.

But the Brewers turned to their relievers—a winning formula throughout the season and the playoffs.

The game ultimately ended 4-1, as the Rays scored in the ninth. For the first time in their history, the Brewers are world champions.

They have every reason to be proud of themselves, considering they dominated during the regular season and throughout the entire postseason.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.