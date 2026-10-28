Rumor Corner: Comments That Have Revived Rumors About Quinn Hughes

Among the rumors that just won't die is the possibility that Quinn Hughes will leave the Minnesota Wild.

Since acquiring him, General Manager Bill Guerin has been unable to reach a long-term agreement with him, and let's just say his latest comments do nothing to inspire confidence.

In an interview, he lost his patience.

A couple of quotes from Bill Guerin today about Quinn Hughes, who didn't sound all that confident: “There's nothing to talk about right now. What am I going to do, say ‘Please, please, please?'” On the hypothetical scenario in which QH still hasn't made a decision after some time: “I haven't really decided; at some point, I'll have to try to figure things out and see what's best for the team. I know one thing for sure: having Quinn on our team is what's best for the team. And, you know, I don't know. I'll be completely honest with you—I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know what I'm going to do. There's no set date. Right now, we're focusing on our team and trying to win hockey games. That's really it. I think some people—the media—want to make this more complicated than it really is. But it's not that complicated.” #NJDevils #MNWild — JP Gambatese (@jp_gambatese) October 28, 2026

“There's nothing to discuss right now. What do you want me to say to him, please, please?” — Bill Guerin

Shane Wright wants out

If there's at least one player who's certain he wants to leave, it's Shane Wright. According to Pierre LeBrun, his name has been circulating in the NHL for several months.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Shane Wright is just waiting to be traded. Details: https://t.co/esQSnJlh5X https://t.co/4dSSA5W3HL — RDS (@RDSca) October 28, 2026

He added that it's clear his agent is trying to find him a new team. Wright has just four points in 12 games since the start of the season.

His ice time is also plummeting; he's averaging less than 14 minutes per game.

Erik Karlsson Might Be Considering a Change of Scenery

Things aren't going great in Pittsburgh so far this season. As we wait for the first domino to fall, it might be Erik Karlsson who changes teams.

The defenseman has a full no-movement clause, but he might want a change of scenery, according to Chris Johnston.

Chris Johnston – #LetsGoPens | Karlsson has a full no-movement clause, so he's in control of where this goes, but there's reason to believe the pending UFA might opt for a change of scenery, given that the Penguins are focusing more on the future than the present – 10/27 #NHL https://t.co/3R455Cd0ED — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 28, 2026

For several years now, people have been wondering when the Penguins' core will be broken up and when a true rebuild will begin. It might just happen this year.

Things Could Already Be Shifting in Vancouver

The Canucks, to no one's surprise, are off to a rough start this season. They might already be looking toward the future, as, according to a report from The Fourth Period, the Canucks are reportedly willing to trade veterans like Jake DeBrusk to acquire younger players.

TheFourthPeriod – #Canucks | GM Ryan Johnson is open to trading a number of his veteran players, such as Jake DeBrusk, Drew O'Connor, Filip Chytil, and Luke Schenn, but he is also trying to add younger, NHL-proven talent to his roster. – 10/28 #NHL https://t.co/l8ETdh8N77 — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 28, 2026

In Brief

– That's interesting.

Pierre LeBrun: On Simon Edvinsson's future with the Red Wings: There's a list of suitors at least 10 deep – Insider Trading (10/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 29, 2026

– He's absolutely incredible.

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has set a new NHL record for the most consecutive games with an assist to start the season—13! #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/AIrtToVEmf — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 29, 2026

– What a great performance.