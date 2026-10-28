Rumor Corner: Comments That Have Revived Rumors About Quinn Hughes

Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Rumor Corner: Comments That Have Revived Rumors About Quinn Hughes
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Among the rumors that just won't die is the possibility that Quinn Hughes will leave the Minnesota Wild.

Since acquiring him, General Manager Bill Guerin has been unable to reach a long-term agreement with him, and let's just say his latest comments do nothing to inspire confidence.

In an interview, he lost his patience.

“There's nothing to discuss right now. What do you want me to say to him, please, please?” — Bill Guerin

Shane Wright wants out

If there's at least one player who's certain he wants to leave, it's Shane Wright. According to Pierre LeBrun, his name has been circulating in the NHL for several months.

He added that it's clear his agent is trying to find him a new team. Wright has just four points in 12 games since the start of the season.

His ice time is also plummeting; he's averaging less than 14 minutes per game.

Erik Karlsson Might Be Considering a Change of Scenery

Things aren't going great in Pittsburgh so far this season. As we wait for the first domino to fall, it might be Erik Karlsson who changes teams.

The defenseman has a full no-movement clause, but he might want a change of scenery, according to Chris Johnston.

For several years now, people have been wondering when the Penguins' core will be broken up and when a true rebuild will begin. It might just happen this year.

Things Could Already Be Shifting in Vancouver

The Canucks, to no one's surprise, are off to a rough start this season. They might already be looking toward the future, as, according to a report from The Fourth Period, the Canucks are reportedly willing to trade veterans like Jake DeBrusk to acquire younger players.


In Brief

– That's interesting.

– He's absolutely incredible.

– What a great performance.

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