MLB in Brief: The Bo Bichette Case | It Won’t Be Easy

The Bo Bichette Case

A New York reporter believes he won't opt out of his contract this winter.

What will the Mets' offseason priorities be aside from Tarik Skubal?

Will Bo Bichette opt in or opt out? Opening up the Mets Mailbag (via @chelsea_janes) https://t.co/9whhzVHUGQ — SNY (@SNYtv) October 28, 2026

It won't be easy

In World Series history, no team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit to force a Game 6.

The Rays are the 44th team to fall behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven postseason series and just the 11th of those to avoid a sweep . Of the 10 previous teams that forced a Game 5, four also forced a Game 6, two forced a Game 7, and just one (the 2004 Red Sox in the ALCS) went all the way… https://t.co/fHVGpDN10k — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 28, 2026

But yesterday, for the 10th time in history, a team failed to win the World Series on the night it was three outs away from victory.

The Brewers were the 10th team in history to be three outs away from winning the World Series before losing.

It has now happened in back-to-back years after the Blue Jays lost to the Dodgers last season.

Of course, that was the decisive Game 7.

The Brewers still have three more chances. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 28, 2026

Player of the Year

Pete Crow-Armstrong is Player of the Year.

Since 1992, the Players' Choice Awards have celebrated excellence across Major League Baseball, recognizing performance, leadership, perseverance, and impact on and off the field. The awards are especially meaningful to players because they're determined by a vote of their… pic.twitter.com/J3PjBkP9AP — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 28, 2026

Ernie Clement, the journalist

He filled that role yesterday.

Blue Jays' Ernie Clement enjoys the other side of the World Series experience a year after the epic Dodgers loss https://t.co/O5xKVjT0x0 pic.twitter.com/f1r6GulVhY — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) October 28, 2026

Story to Watch

What will the Dodgers do with Teo?

A source told FanSided that the Blue Jays had some interest in bringing back Teoscar Hernandez after missing out on Kyle Tucker last offseason. Read more: https://t.co/I4YefT2u1q — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) October 28, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.