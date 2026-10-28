MLB in Brief: The Bo Bichette Case | It Won’t Be Easy
The Bo Bichette Case
A New York reporter believes he won't opt out of his contract this winter.
What will the Mets' offseason priorities be aside from Tarik Skubal?
Will Bo Bichette opt in or opt out?
Opening up the Mets Mailbag (via @chelsea_janes) https://t.co/9whhzVHUGQ
— SNY (@SNYtv) October 28, 2026
It won't be easy
In World Series history, no team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit to force a Game 6.
The Rays are the 44th team to fall behind 3-0 in a best-of-seven postseason series and just the 11th of those to avoid a sweep
. Of the 10 previous teams that forced a Game 5, four also forced a Game 6, two forced a Game 7, and just one (the 2004 Red Sox in the ALCS) went all the way… https://t.co/fHVGpDN10k
— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 28, 2026
But yesterday, for the 10th time in history, a team failed to win the World Series on the night it was three outs away from victory.
Player of the Year
Pete Crow-Armstrong is Player of the Year.
Ernie Clement, the journalist
He filled that role yesterday.
Story to Watch
What will the Dodgers do with Teo?
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