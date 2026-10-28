MLB in Brief: The Bo Bichette Case | It Won’t Be Easy

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: The Bo Bichette Case | It Won’t Be Easy
Credit: ESPN

The Bo Bichette Case

A New York reporter believes he won't opt out of his contract this winter.

It won't be easy

In World Series history, no team has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit to force a Game 6.

But yesterday, for the 10th time in history, a team failed to win the World Series on the night it was three outs away from victory.

Player of the Year

Pete Crow-Armstrong is Player of the Year.

Ernie Clement, the journalist

He filled that role yesterday.

Story to Watch

What will the Dodgers do with Teo?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!