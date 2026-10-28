Bolduc breaks a window with a shot, Gally nears the end, and a new contract for McKenna

Zachary Bolduc is known as a guy with a good pitch.

The proof?

We saw him score a goal last night from an almost impossible angle against the St. Louis Blues. He scored a sniper's goal, to put it another way.

But at today's practice, the Quebec native made sure we wouldn't forget just how good his shot is. Why do I say that? Because Bolduc shattered a window with a shot during the Canadiens' practice.

Impressive!

More proof that Zachary Bolduc has a powerful shot @DaveJdeM https://t.co/z2xpTzbLs5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 28, 2026

The funny thing about this is that the Canadiens players seemed to find the whole thing pretty hilarious.

The guys shouted when it happened… and Stéphane Robidas, who used to play in Dallas, looked a bit discouraged (hehe). It'll make for a good story for Bolduc and the other players in the locker room, that's for sure:

You can hear the Habs players' reactions after Zack Bolduc shattered the glass with his shot during practice today in Dallas Stéphane Robidas, who spent most of his career with the Dallas Stars, wasn't too thrilled. https://t.co/qQ4cOPHlnE — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 28, 2026

It really feels like the end is near for Brendan Gallagher

All good things must come to an end… right?

It pains me to say this, but Brendan Gallagher is no longer capable of playing in the NHL. He has just one assist in 12 games this season in Vancouver, and he's also one of the forwards his coach uses the least.

Oh, and the former Canadiens player has (already) been left out of the lineup twice this season, even though he's healthy. I'll repeat what I mentioned a little earlier: it really looks like the end is near for Gally…

In Montreal, everyone knew this was coming.

We've seen him struggle in recent years, after all: it already felt like he was at the end of his rope… and his start to the season with the Canucks only confirms it.

So what does the future hold for him?

A New Endorsement Deal for Gavin McKenna

Gavin McKenna is an NHL star. Yes… already.

He's being touted as a future All-Star in the Bettman league, and he's already made his mark in Toronto with the Leafs. He's that good.

That said, it's no surprise that big companies have their eyes on him. And I say that… because McKenna has signed a multi-year contract with Adidas, and he'll become the face of the brand in hockey.

Well done.

Gavin McKenna signs a multi-year partnership with adidas Canada. McKenna, per press release: “The past year has been a series of dreams coming true. It's an honor to join the adidas brand and become a part of this family, alongside some of the best athletes from across the world.” https://t.co/27YkTTk0Ni — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) October 28, 2026

I don't know how much money McKenna will make from his new deal, but good for him if he can secure his financial future by signing sponsorship contracts even before becoming one of the best players in the world.

Because we know that anything can happen in the world of sports.

Extension

In closing…

The news about Bryce Pickford (who has started skating again) is good. The Canadiens prospect traveled with the Rocket, who hit the road for a two-game trip to Alberta.

I like that.