The Wings Will Keep an Eye on (Once Again) the Habs, the Atlantic Division Is on Fire, and Bryce Pickford Is Making Progress

Since the start of the season, we've seen members of the Red Wings attend several Montreal Canadiens games.

And you know what?

That will be the case (again) tonight, as the Habs head to St. Louis to take on the (surprising) Blues. Pierre LeBrun reported the news in a segment (RDS):

Pierre LeBrun confirms that Detroit Red Wings AGM Kris Draper will once again be watching the Montreal Canadiens tonight. For those keeping track, that's now three of the Canadiens' last four games. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 27, 2026

Well, obviously…

One might wonder why the Wings keep scouting the Canadiens. And indirectly, one must also wonder if all this has anything to do with Dylan Larkin (even if it's time to move on from him).

Unless management in Detroit is interested in a Canadiens player who has nothing to do with Larkin… but at this point, it can't be a coincidence anymore.

Because, at the risk of repeating myself, this really isn't the first time this season that we've seen a Wings employee attend a Habs game. And it's no coincidence…

Add Larkin… would that change anything?

The Canadiens play in a strong division. That's no secret.

That said, since the start of the NHL season, no Atlantic Division team has a record below .500. So my question is this: if an Atlantic Division team were to acquire Dylan Larkin from Detroit… would that really make a difference for the Habs?

Would it allow an Atlantic Division team to pull away from the other teams that are off to a strong start?

Maybe the answer is yes.

But at the same time, with all the talent in that division, maybe the answer is no as well.

The Bruins, the Sens, the Leafs, and the Lightning certainly won't slow down, after all. And once the Panthers find their rhythm with the return of Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand (because yes, that's likely to happen), things could get even more complicated.

The Habs might be the team that stands to benefit the most from a trade like that…

Bryce Pickford is making progress

Bryce Pickford hasn't played yet this season. He underwent surgery (on his shoulder) this summer and had to miss the Canadiens' training camp (and the Rocket's as well).

But now there's some good news regarding the defenseman: Pickford has started skating again. The Rocket confirmed this this morning—which is encouraging for what lies ahead.

As reported by @HerbZurkowsky1 yesterday, Bryce Pickford has resumed skating, an important step toward a return to play. The Rocket are flying to Alberta today. https://t.co/GJ683gDrjQ — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 27, 2026

It's unclear at this point when Pickford will be able to return to action.

But that's exactly the point: we're eagerly awaiting his return to the ice. The kid is coming off a season in which he scored 45 goals in 55 games as a defenseman in the WHL, and we're all looking forward to seeing what he's capable of.

So, stay tuned. But the news is good for the defenseman right now.

Quick Notes

– I like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

– Interesting.

Darren Dreger – Bleed Oil Blue Pod | Columbus—it's looking more and more like this team is headed for another disaster […] The Columbus Blue Jackets are the most compelling team, and one we'll be watching right up until U.S. Thanksgiving and beyond – 10/26 #CBJ #NHL https://t.co/7tF49YSbhJ — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 27, 2026

– Oh.

When asked if he would be comfortable making another blockbuster trade similar to the midseason Kirill Marchenko-Matthew Knies deal, Chayka gave a one-word answer: “Yes” 10/26 – Per Joshua Kloke #NHL #Leafs #PassionNeverSleeps https://t.co/GhVQnanfcd — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 27, 2026

– Wow.