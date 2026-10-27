Hutson-Dobson: The NHL’s Second-Best Offensive Pair

The Canadiens' start to the season has been fraught with setbacks and problems, but there are some positives to be found amid all the chaos.

According to advanced statistics, the defensive pairing of Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson ranks second in the entire NHL offensively.

Anthony Martineau revealed this during his appearance on TVA Sports' JiC show on Tuesday night.

Currently, the pairing of Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson ranks SECOND BEST in the entire National Hockey League in terms of expected goals per 60 minutes. In other words, the Canadiens currently field the second-best offensive pairing in the entire NHL. And this pairing doesn't contribute much defensively either. The duo is notably very close to that of Quinn Hughes and ranks ahead of Cale Makar's pairing. They say Lane Hutson makes Noah Dobson better, but the opposite is also true. Could Noah Dobson be Lane Hutson's Devon Toews? Martin St-Louis explained to me his theory behind the creation of this pairing and its recent use, and Noah Dobson seems like a guy who's very happy to be able to express himself more in an offensive role. My column tonight on @JiCLajoie: https://t.co/cyG24aVmQ4 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 27, 2026

The Hutson-Dobson duo ranks second in the NHL in expected goals. The two Habs defensemen are surpassed only by Quinn Hughes and Jonas Brodin.

Expected goals is an advanced statistic based on the quality of shots taken by players. In other words, when the Hutson-Dobson duo is on the ice, the Canadiens' scoring chances increase.

It's good to see this because Dobson's standard statistics haven't been particularly impressive since the start of the season.

The right-handed defenseman has just three assists to his credit after 11 games.

Despite all that, we saw clearly on Sunday just how much chemistry he has with Lane Hutson.

The very first goal of the game was a perfect example of the chemistry between these two teammates.

DOBSON HUTSON The Canadiens' top pairing links up to open the scoring in the Heritage Classic! ( @NHL_On_TNT) https://t.co/Mzjzuou1Cr — BarDown (@BarDown) October 26, 2026

Lane Hutson has already proven he can be one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Pairing him with Noah Dobson, who is capable of logging heavy minutes and being dominant on offense, is an excellent idea.

To echo Martineau's words, it's possible that Dobson will be a superb complement to Lane Hutson and will become, in a way, the Devon Toews to Cale Makar.

In a nutshell

– That would be amazing.

Leafs vs. Habs with the dome open—@nhl, make it happen for Canada https://t.co/SFzpUPbYSZ — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) October 27, 2026

– The Bruins have been a surprise this season.

The Bruins have completely surprised everyone and have been a genuinely good hockey team. https://t.co/jVkYoH4UrR — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 27, 2026

– Fowler will stay in net if he keeps winning.