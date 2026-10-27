Hutson-Dobson: The NHL’s Second-Best Offensive Pair

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Hutson-Dobson: The NHL’s Second-Best Offensive Pair
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The Canadiens' start to the season has been fraught with setbacks and problems, but there are some positives to be found amid all the chaos.

According to advanced statistics, the defensive pairing of Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson ranks second in the entire NHL offensively.

Anthony Martineau revealed this during his appearance on TVA Sports' JiC show on Tuesday night.

The Hutson-Dobson duo ranks second in the NHL in expected goals. The two Habs defensemen are surpassed only by Quinn Hughes and Jonas Brodin.

Expected goals is an advanced statistic based on the quality of shots taken by players. In other words, when the Hutson-Dobson duo is on the ice, the Canadiens' scoring chances increase.

It's good to see this because Dobson's standard statistics haven't been particularly impressive since the start of the season.

The right-handed defenseman has just three assists to his credit after 11 games.

Despite all that, we saw clearly on Sunday just how much chemistry he has with Lane Hutson.

The very first goal of the game was a perfect example of the chemistry between these two teammates.

Lane Hutson has already proven he can be one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Pairing him with Noah Dobson, who is capable of logging heavy minutes and being dominant on offense, is an excellent idea.

To echo Martineau's words, it's possible that Dobson will be a superb complement to Lane Hutson and will become, in a way, the Devon Toews to Cale Makar.


In a nutshell

– That would be amazing.

– The Bruins have been a surprise this season.

– Fowler will stay in net if he keeps winning.

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