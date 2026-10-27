Baseball This Week in Quebec: Limoilou Achieves Perfection at the College Level

If you're still looking for the best argument to highlight baseball's popularity in Quebec, you could start by saying that our wonderful sport is still going strong, even as late as the end of October. And if you're still looking for a place to find the latest news on the subject, look no further—Passion MLB brings you this column every week.

We're kicking off this week's roundup in Saint-Hyacinthe, where Fadette High School takes center stage. The school's baseball program has announced the addition of the outstanding Cédric De Grandpré to its coaching staff.

Throughout the winter, the Braves prospect will be able to mentor young players in the Maskoutaine region. De Grandpré will also take this opportunity to hone his craft on familiar ground. Let's not forget that he himself played for this renowned program—an experience that will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy for the next generation of baseball players.

The college baseball championship is now behind us, as the RSEQ league crowned Limoilou last Saturday. The outcome was as expected, with the Cégep de Limoilou Titans claiming the 2026 season championship. This marks a third consecutive title for the team competing in the RSEQ league.

Unbeaten during the regular season, Limoilou added two wins in the playoffs to claim the coveted trophy. Their final victory came against Drummondville. The league also took the opportunity to honor the top players in the Southwest college division. Here are the recipients at each position for the Most Valuable Player award.

Position Player School Pitcher Marcus Jenkins John Abbott College Pitcher Robin Cloutier Cégep de Rivière-du-Loup Catcher Alex Tanguay Cégep de Limoilou 1st goal Loïc Pagé Cégep Édouard-Montpetit 2nd goal Cédric Massé Cégep de Limoilou 3rd goal Alexandre Gagnon Cégep de Limoilou Shortstop Charles Lépine Cégep de Limoilou Outfielder Lou Tanguay Cégep de Limoilou Outfielder Maxime Larochelle Cégep de Limoilou Outfielder Vincent Ménard Cégep Édouard-Montpetit Designated hitter Zack Nolet Cégep de Drummondville

Finally, the Coach of the Year award goes to Vincent Gagnon (Cégep Édouard-Montpetit). His team also earned the title of the organization with the best sportsmanship.

Baseball Québec's work is once again being recognized, as the organization has been nominated for a prestigious award. As a finalist for Sports Federation of the Year, we'll be able to follow the proceedings at the upcoming Sports Québec gala, to be held on November 4. Our sport has been growing rapidly since 2023, and BQ has been a key player in this evolution.

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The Académie les Estacades is inviting players to its evaluation camp. The event will take place on November 3 at the Promutuel Assurance sports complex in Trois-Rivières.

The South Shore Umpires' Association presented several awards at its most recent gala, with the goal of recognizing outstanding umpiring in various categories.

Catcher Raphaël Pelletier is joining the BQL center as a coach for next winter.

Terrebonne and Sorel-Tracy are the two remaining finalists for the Summer Games scheduled for 2029.

Maxime Lamarre will join Arizona State University at the start of the 2027 school year.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.