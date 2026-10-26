“Whoever made the roof the same color as a ball is an idiot.”

For those of you who follow us closely, you know that Tropicana Field isn't my favorite stadium—far from it. In fact, the one I call a “Costco warehouse” is probably the worst home stadium in all of MLB.

And I'm not the only one who thinks so. In fact, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill also has an opinion on the fact that the Tampa Bay Rays' stadium has a roof painted white—the same color as a baseball.

Whoever decided to make the roof the same color as a baseball is a damn idiot.

To say the least, Megill isn't a fan of Tropicana Field. And he's right.

Brewers closer Trevor Megill was very straightforward with his thoughts about Tropicana Field (via @Dario_Melendez) pic.twitter.com/AblQYGZVOL — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 26, 2026

However, this is a somewhat ironic quote, since the roof at American Family Field—his own home stadium—saved his team in the National League Division Series.

A cable from the roof had prevented San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France from hitting a potential game-winning home run in the ninth inning of the series' first game.

Instead, left fielder Jackson Chourio caught the ball after it came back into play. The Brewers ultimately won the game 3-2.

But nothing comes close to Tropicana Field in terms of mediocrity, including the color of the roof, which makes the defensive players' job much more difficult.

We'll see all of this in action starting tonight (Monday), as the Brewers face the Rays in Game No. of the World Series with a 2-0 lead.

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