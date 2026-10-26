Rocco Baldelli: The Mariners Get Turned Down (Again)

The Mariners, the Astros, and the Angels are all looking for a manager for next season. But those aren't the most sought-after positions.

They aren't the worst positions, mind you, but…

Of the three, only the Mariners have a general manager. That means they're hoping to name a manager before the other teams.

But the Seattle club has been turned down by several candidates, including Alex Cora, who doesn't want to manage in 2027.

Then there's Carlos Mendoza, who opted for a less prominent role in Philadelphia. And there was Stephen Vogt, who didn't want to leave Cleveland.

And now Rocco Baldelli (who was among the favorites for the job) has chosen to turn down the Mariners. Ken Rosenthal was the first to report this.

Rocco Baldelli has withdrawn from the Mariners' managerial search, citing family considerations at this time, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 26, 2026

Baldelli is the former manager of the Twins. For the past year, he has been working in the Dodgers' organization, where he holds a front-office position.

But he's in Florida with his family. He has three young children and feels that Seattle is a bit too far away to uproot his family. His family will stay in Florida, no matter what job he takes.

That makes sense. But it still means the Mariners are getting turned down again. It's not the most attractive organization, after all.

It's also worth noting that Torey Lovullo stayed in Arizona. He would have been another target for the Mariners had he been fired.

Jason Kanzler (the Cubs' director of player development) and Joe Espada (former Astros manager) are still in the running. It's unclear if they're the only ones.

Stay tuned, then.

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