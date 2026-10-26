MLB in Brief: Mike Rizzo to Houston? | Francisco Lindor Honored

Mike Rizzo in Houston?

He is a candidate for the GM position.

Houston Astros interviewing World Series architect Mike Rizzo for open GM job

https://t.co/jghLc6RrTp — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 26, 2026

Joe Maddon at Game #3

He'll throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Joe Maddon, who led the Rays to the 2008 World Series, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight in their first World Series game at Tropicana Field in 18 years. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 26, 2026

Alex Cora Speaks Out

He believes he lost his job because his pitchers weren't getting the job done.

Why did Alex Cora get fired? He thinks it came down to how the Red Sox pitched in the first month of 2026: “Honestly , I feel like I got fired because we didn't pitch in the month of April. As simple as that.” : @BBisntBoring pic.twitter.com/HLd5GWQZFF — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 26, 2026

The Vladdy Case

How have other power hitters broken out of their slumps in the past?

Vladdy isn't the first star slugger to have a rough season. Looking at historical comparisons and what they might mean for Guerrero: #BlueJays https://t.co/Xg1x53Ij76 — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 26, 2026

What will the Nationals do?

Something has to change.

The Nationals' offseason will be defined by the status of the pitching staff. That doesn't mean the lineup will remain unchanged this winter. Here's a look at the moves they can make on offense: https://t.co/ujnqyWQuFd — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) October 26, 2026

Francisco Lindor in the Spotlight

His community work is recognized: he wins the Roberto Clemente Award.

Francisco Lindor wins Roberto Clemente Award for the first time in his long philanthropic career https://t.co/NTqxkRzOUe pic.twitter.com/hAYiruC5vu — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 26, 2026

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