MLB in Brief: Mike Rizzo to Houston? | Francisco Lindor Honored
Mike Rizzo in Houston?
He is a candidate for the GM position.
Houston Astros interviewing World Series architect Mike Rizzo for open GM job
https://t.co/jghLc6RrTp
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 26, 2026
Joe Maddon at Game #3
He'll throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Joe Maddon, who led the Rays to the 2008 World Series, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight in their first World Series game at Tropicana Field in 18 years.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 26, 2026
Alex Cora Speaks Out
He believes he lost his job because his pitchers weren't getting the job done.
Why did Alex Cora get fired? He thinks it came down to how the Red Sox pitched in the first month of 2026: “Honestly
, I feel like I got fired because we didn't pitch in the month of April. As simple as that.”
: @BBisntBoring pic.twitter.com/HLd5GWQZFF
— Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) October 26, 2026
The Vladdy Case
How have other power hitters broken out of their slumps in the past?
What will the Nationals do?
Something has to change.
Francisco Lindor in the Spotlight
His community work is recognized: he wins the Roberto Clemente Award.
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