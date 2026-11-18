Here's the first major trade of the offseason.

The Royals, who needed help on the mound, and the Mariners, who had too many starting pitchers, were a good match on paper.

And now Maikel Garcia, the team's outstanding third baseman, is heading to Seattle to continue his career.

In return, Bryce Miller is headed to Kansas City.

Pitcher James McArthur and Quebec native Louis-Philippe Langevin (a right-handed prospect who's a strikeout machine) are also heading to Seattle.

The Royals will also receive pitchers Jose Ferrer and Logan Evans.

Full trade: 3B Maikel Garcia, RHP James McArthur, and Class A RHP L.P. Langevin to the Mariners for RHP Bryce Miller, LHP Jose A. Ferrer, and RHP Logan Evans. On it: @JeffPassan — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 18, 2026

The Royals signed Garcia to a five-year deal a year ago. The Mariners therefore have some control over their third baseman.

He may not have the bat to replace Randy Arozarena, but his defense is simply extraordinary.

He'll help a defense that needs it. But will his attitude be well-received in his new locker room?

As for Miller, he's three years away from free agency. He'll bring stability to a pitching staff that desperately needs it.

On Monday, my colleague Maxime Trudeau had just mentioned that the Royals needed to find some help on the mound. And now, three new pitchers are arriving in town.

So, it's a great trade.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.