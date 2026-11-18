A surprise in the Dominican Republic's winter league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s rights were traded last night. It's not clear exactly why.

The Toros del Este had held his rights for several years, but now the Tigres del Licey have them.

As for the Blue Jays, this obviously doesn't change anything about his contract. The winter league is separate from Major League Baseball.

Still, one might wonder why a team acquired him. Is it in the hope of having him play? We imagine so.

But it's important to note that the Blue Jays will have to give their approval for Vladdy to play in the winter league. Otherwise, he simply won't be able to go.

As reporter Keegan Matheson points out, Vlad hasn't played in the Winter League since 2020–2021, following his first season at first base in the majors. He wanted to prove he was still capable of playing third base in his home country.

And in 2021, he had been outstanding in the majors.

If the Blue Jays say no to their star player this winter, Guerrero Jr. won't play in the winter league. And if I were Ross Atkins, I'd say no to Vlad, who needs rest more than he needs to play more games.

A few years ago, the Toros acquired him (in exchange for Jose Ramirez), but the Blue Jays player never played for them. Perhaps it will be the same for the Tigres.

It's worth noting that Vlad Sr. played for the Tigres back in the day.

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