Until Tarik Skubal signs his next contract, don't expect a single day to go by without his name being mentioned in the baseball world. And today is no exception.

In fact, according to Buster Olney of ESPN, some people involved in the Skubal negotiations expect that, by the end of the process, the final bidding war will pit the New York Mets against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets against the Blue Jays. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 18, 2026

Admit it—we've seen this scenario play out before, with the Jays and another MLB team battling for the services of a free agent, only for the Los Angeles Dodgers to ultimately walk away with the prize.

And you have to admit that the Blue Jays have been in this situation before, where they had to drive up the bidding only for the big fish to ultimately walk away with the jackpot.

But never mind that—for now, that's the buzz going around the league: Manfred and the Blue Jays are reportedly in a strong position to move into the final phase of negotiations.

In fact, Toronto's front office traveled to California to meet with the two-time Cy Young Award winner just yesterday (Tuesday), as did the Dodgers. The Mets had done the same the day before, and the San Diego Padres—along with two mystery teams—will also have their chance to make their case.

Tarik Skubal met with the Blue Jays and Dodgers yesterday, sources tell ESPN. His free agency is moving quickly. In this accelerated timeline, everything is. Free on ESPN: A wide-ranging look at the market. Who signs before the lockout. Who waits. And trade talks. https://t.co/K4dvjHPNbL — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2026

With a very unusual offseason due to the threat of a lockout looming over MLB, we can expect things to move quickly once the meetings are wrapped up.

If the Blue Jays were to land this year's most sought-after free agent, he would join a rotation that already includes Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage—which is no small feat. A starting duo of Skubal and Cease would strike fear into anyone's heart, both during the regular season and in the playoffs.

But we're not there yet, and it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming days.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.