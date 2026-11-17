Gunnar Henderson: Potential Trade Candidate
Gunnar Henderson has slowed down in recent years. But the talent is still there.
When people within the Orioles organization talk about him, it's clear that he must be giving the front office a headache.
Why? Because, as a client of Scott Boras who hasn't been playing up to his potential lately, he has absolutely no intention of signing a long-term contract with the Orioles right now.
So the club needs to start seriously considering whether it's time to trade him to another team.
The problem? Since he doesn't want to sign and his performance has slowed down recently, other teams aren't willing to pay top dollar for his services. And the Orioles, clearly, won't want to let him go for a bargain.
Still, according to The Athletic, Gunnar Henderson is a trade candidate. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon discussed this in an article.
This isn't the biggest surprise, since we know that aside from Pete Alonso, everyone is available for a trade.
But there's a difference between being “automatically” available and being, according to one of baseball's top insiders, a trade candidate.
In my view, it'll be a bit like with Adley Rutschman: if a crazy offer were to come along, he might be traded. But otherwise, he'll stay.
If the Orioles could ever fix their problems on the mound by sending Henderson elsewhere, all would not be lost.
- The 2026 Silver Slugger Awards.
- Big names have been designated for assignment (DFA) in Detroit.
- Blue Jays: Additions to the 40-man roster.
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