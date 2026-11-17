Gunnar Henderson has slowed down in recent years. But the talent is still there.

When people within the Orioles organization talk about him, it's clear that he must be giving the front office a headache.

Why? Because, as a client of Scott Boras who hasn't been playing up to his potential lately, he has absolutely no intention of signing a long-term contract with the Orioles right now.

So the club needs to start seriously considering whether it's time to trade him to another team.

The problem? Since he doesn't want to sign and his performance has slowed down recently, other teams aren't willing to pay top dollar for his services. And the Orioles, clearly, won't want to let him go for a bargain.

Still, according to The Athletic, Gunnar Henderson is a trade candidate. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon discussed this in an article.

Latest notes with @WillSammon, unlocked and free to readRangers' Gore drawing unexpected interestOrioles' difficult trade choicesRockies' GoodmanA team that sees Sato as an outfielderJosé Alvarado Marlins' bullpen search https://t.co/k5tpvWE06k — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 17, 2026

This isn't the biggest surprise, since we know that aside from Pete Alonso, everyone is available for a trade.

But there's a difference between being “automatically” available and being, according to one of baseball's top insiders, a trade candidate.

In my view, it'll be a bit like with Adley Rutschman: if a crazy offer were to come along, he might be traded. But otherwise, he'll stay.

If the Orioles could ever fix their problems on the mound by sending Henderson elsewhere, all would not be lost.

PMLB

The 2026 Silver Slugger Awards.

Presenting the 2026 American League Silver Slugger Award winners pic.twitter.com/r4uUmtRaAC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 18, 2026

Your 2026 National League Silver Slugger Award winners pic.twitter.com/T5HtIALKvr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 18, 2026

Big names have been designated for assignment (DFA) in Detroit.

Tigers with some notable DFA's : Matt Vierling,

Jace Jung (No. 12 pick in 2022),

Trey Sweeney (No. 20 pick in 2021) https://t.co/5BLaYIm5JW — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 17, 2026

Blue Jays: Additions to the 40-man roster.

The R5 draft may not happen, so this may all be for nothing. But if it does, I'd have to say Gage Stanifer will be the most talked-about exposed #BlueJays player. He's got obvious strikeout stuff, but needs to be more consistent and get into the zone a bit more to stick as a starter or make the most of his role as a reliever — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) November 17, 2026

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