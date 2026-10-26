Jacob Fowler Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jacob Fowler Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week
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Good news for the Canadiens.

Jacob Fowler was named the NHL's third star of the week. Thanks to two strong performances, including last night's road game, the Canadiens goaltender earned the recognition.

He isn't the best goalie of the week, however, as Devin Cooley is ahead of him in second place. Leon Draisaitl was named the NHL's First Star.

It's worth noting that Jacob Fowler didn't play in every game this week. Last Tuesday, against the Sharks, Jakub Dobes was the starting goalie.

But on Friday (in Chicago) and last night at the Blue Bombers' stadium, Fowler was dominant.

He earned two wins and allowed only one goal per 60 minutes. His .964 save percentage is also impressive and explains his 2-0-0 record.

In short, he's been great—and you already knew that.

It's great to see that his excellent work has been recognized across the National Hockey League. After all, his start to the season has been nothing short of remarkable.

If he keeps playing like this, this won't be his last Star of the Week award.

We'll see how the Canadiens divide the workload between the two goalies this week. I expect the American to play Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

But what about Tuesday's (St. Louis) and Thursday's (Dallas) road games? Dobes should get one of those. Tomorrow's game, in a city that means a lot to him?


In a Nutshell

– Well done.

– Hmm…

– Wow.

– Note.

– Makes sense.

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