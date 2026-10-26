Jacob Fowler Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Good news for the Canadiens.

Jacob Fowler was named the NHL's third star of the week. Thanks to two strong performances, including last night's road game, the Canadiens goaltender earned the recognition.

He isn't the best goalie of the week, however, as Devin Cooley is ahead of him in second place. Leon Draisaitl was named the NHL's First Star.

Congrats to Habs rookie goalie Jacob Fowler on being named the NHL Third Star of the Week He went 2-0-0, posting a 1.00 GAA and .964 sv% https://t.co/mvjLGXFga4 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 26, 2026

It's worth noting that Jacob Fowler didn't play in every game this week. Last Tuesday, against the Sharks, Jakub Dobes was the starting goalie.

But on Friday (in Chicago) and last night at the Blue Bombers' stadium, Fowler was dominant.

He earned two wins and allowed only one goal per 60 minutes. His .964 save percentage is also impressive and explains his 2-0-0 record.

In short, he's been great—and you already knew that.

#Habs Jacob Fowler has been named the #NHL's 3rd Star of the Week after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .964 save percentage in his starts last week. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 26, 2026

It's great to see that his excellent work has been recognized across the National Hockey League. After all, his start to the season has been nothing short of remarkable.

If he keeps playing like this, this won't be his last Star of the Week award.

We'll see how the Canadiens divide the workload between the two goalies this week. I expect the American to play Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

But what about Tuesday's (St. Louis) and Thursday's (Dallas) road games? Dobes should get one of those. Tomorrow's game, in a city that means a lot to him?

In a Nutshell

– Well done.

Our very first home playoff game. History is being made here. Why miss it? Book your tickets NOW before it's too late! : https://t.co/MBVC0SOFiw https://t.co/kLI4BbRiz6 — FC Supra (@fcsupraquebec) October 26, 2026

– Hmm…

Chris Johnston: On Dylan Larkin: There's still a feeling out there that Minnesota's going to find a way to make it happen – Nielson Show (10/23) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 26, 2026

– Wow.

Most points by a defenseman through their first 88 career NHL road games:

88 – Cale Makar

87 – Lane Hutson (With 1 goal in tonight's @CanadiensMTL 2-1 #HeritageClassic win over the Jets)

87 – Sergei Zubov

72 – Ray Bourque

70 – Brian Leetch

70 – Quinn Hughes

69 – Barry Beck

69- Chris Chelioshttps://t.co/Qz4V16kvbm — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 26, 2026

– Note.

#CFMTL practice Monday at noon at the Nutrilait Centre. Read through point 5. 1. Prince Owusu and Jalen Neal are out with injuries. 2. Brandan Craig is absent for personal reasons. He will rejoin the team in New York. 3. Josh Duc Nteziryayo is training without restrictions. Reminder: He played with the Academy's U18 team this weekend. 4. Bode Hidalgo and Thomas Gillier are absent. 5. Alexis Sanchez is the only player who started Saturday's match to have stayed for the full training session this afternoon. It's rare to see a player in “regeneration” do the entire training session. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 26, 2026

– Makes sense.