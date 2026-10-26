Jacob Fowler: A Strong Contender for the Calder Trophy

The Canadiens are still doing pretty well without their No. 1 center: a 4-1 win in Chicago, followed by a 2-1 win in Winnipeg. The Canadiens are managing to get by without Nick Suzuki (and Ivan Demidov).

Would the Habs have been able to win their games against the Blackhawks and the Jets if they'd been played at the Bell Centre? Hard to say! It still—and always—seems tougher for the Montrealers in front of their home crowd…

The important thing is that the Canadiens are managing to win despite the absence of two (very) key players up front. And that they're back in the top eight of the Eastern Conference!

In the medium to long term, however, Oliver Kapanen will need to start playing hard-nosed hockey again. He lacks explosiveness on his skates, was the least-used center last night, and hasn't scored in his last 21 games (including the playoffs).

The more I think back on last night's game, the more I realize that this victory was, first and foremost, a defensive one. Both of the Habs' goals were scored by defensemen: Kaiden Guhle and Lane Hutson. And the assist of the game came from yet another defenseman: Noah Dobson.

As for Jacob Fowler, he fully deserved his first star by stopping 33 of the 34 shots he faced (.971). Even Lane Hutson thought Fowler put on a f***ing great performance!

Lane Hutson F-Bomb @TVASports Passion #GoHabsGo https://t.co/jZJsvJpWmf — L.A. Lariviere (@L_A_theRiver) October 26, 2026

After the game, Cole Caufield took the time to praise the young Florida goaltender's composure and positioning. Do I need to remind you that just a week ago, Caufield criticized Jakub Dobes for taking a bad penalty that cost the Habs the game?

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It's crazy how quickly things can change in hockey. A little less than a month ago, Jakub Dobes was certain he'd be playing in the Heritage Classic. Yesterday, he was watching it, bundled up in his clothes and gear to keep from getting too cold.

It's not warm in Winnipeg—just ask Dobes! https://t.co/JTM1JLpFcy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 26, 2026

Just realized Dobeš has his hands tucked in his gear in this video—it cracks me up, man… take his ass inside https://t.co/STFXhlWE7c — Isa (@75dobes) October 26, 2026

Without anyone really noticing, Jacob Fowler has just won his last five NHL games. And his stats—especially when compared to Jakub Dobes'—couldn't be more impressive. It's hard to believe he could go back to the AHL at this point…

If he manages to maintain his current level of excellence, Jacob Fowler will inevitably enter the conversation for the Calder Trophy. Yes, there's Porter Martone, Gavin McKenna, Cole Hutson, Ivar Stenberg, Anton Frondell, James Hagens, Konsta Helenius, Ilyas Protas, and many others, but a rookie goaltender who establishes himself as the No. 1 starter on a successful team (thanks to him) really stands out. And that draws attention!

As a reminder: Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy in 2024–25, and Ivan Demidov was named a finalist last season. The Canadiens' young players have been enjoying (huge) success over the past few years.

Still, Eric Engels predicts that Marco Marciano and Martin St-Louis will start Tuesday's game over Jakub Dobes, noting that a backup goalie typically plays once a week (27 to 33 times per season).

We'll see if that's the case.

Also, I think people need to relax—I know they won't—whenever he gets a start. In a strict backup role, he's likely to play 27–33 games, and the Habs will want to keep both goalies in rhythm. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 26, 2026

Has Jacob Fowler truly become the team's No. 1 goaltender (and a Calder Trophy candidate)?

Has Jakub Dobes, despite strong playoff performances and a new contract in hand, been relegated to the role of backup goalie?

Everything points to yes…

And that's not sitting well with Dobes!