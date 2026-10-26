“A two-year contract for Phillip Danault would make a lot of sense”

Since returning to Montreal, Phillip Danault has been doing a lot for the team.

In his first few games, he seemed a bit slower (perhaps a little too much so), but that comes with age.

However, he more than makes up for it with his strong defensive skills and his performance at the faceoff circle. This season, he's won 55.2% of his faceoffs.

Plus, keep in mind that he's one of only two left-handed centers on the team, along with Alex Newhook (who's also excellent at the faceoff circle, with a 57.4% success rate).

You always need guys like Danault, especially in the playoffs, when he neutralizes the opposing team's top scorers.

He's currently in the final year of his contract, and Marco D'Amico believes that a two-year contract extension would make a lot of sense in his case, for all these reasons.

Should the #GoHabsGo make it a priority to extend Phil Danault's contract? #GoHabsGo #sick

#starranddamicoshow@mndamico @ShaunStarr78 https://t.co/G1bKiBXIxv — The Starr & D'Amico Show (@StarrandDamico) October 26, 2026

I completely agree with D'Amico on this point.

If the price is right, a two-year extension would be the best-case scenario for both sides.

As D'Amico points out in the excerpt above, the Canadiens aren't currently in a rush to extend the contracts of players who will become unrestricted free agents this summer

However, he believes that talks should pick up soon.

And that's just fine.

The Habs have other priorities right now, but it shouldn't take too long either.

I'm not worried, though: I believe it will happen, because management knows just how important a player like Danault is to the team.

Especially when you consider how many penalties the players have had to kill this season—Danault is indispensable on the penalty kill. It's also important to keep in mind that it's better to have too many centers than not enough.

In Brief

– Good news for the Laval Rocket.

In Laval, Bryce Pickford has rejoined his teammates at practice and has just taken another step forward in his return-to-play process following shoulder surgery this summer, according to @HerbZurkowsky1. The Rocket will play two games in Calgary this week. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 26, 2026

– Indeed.

I'm not afraid to say it loud and clear: we're witnessing the birth of a SUPERSTAR https://t.co/Z3BaTdTEWp — Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) October 26, 2026

– I can't wait to see that.

Here's the thing: In exactly two months, the #JuniorWorldChampionships kick off in Edmonton #Tradition — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) October 26, 2026

– Phew… Not the start Reimer was hoping for with the Rangers.

James Reimer now has 2 goals against on 2 shots in his NHL return / first game with the Rangers… yikes. — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) October 26, 2026

– Well deserved.