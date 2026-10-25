Victory at the Heritage Classic: Another Win for Jacob Fowler

After a convincing victory in Chicago, the Habs were back in action tonight in Winnipeg as part of the Heritage Classic.

It was the team's first outdoor game since 2017.

Jacob Fowler, who was back in net, is the youngest goaltender in NHL history to start an outdoor game:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/mYWRfYfvjv — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 25, 2026

Lines for the #NHLJets as they get ready for the Heritage Classic against the Habs: Connor – Scheifele – Perfetti

Iafallo – Björck – Vilardi

Rosén – Lowry – Mercer

Koepke – Barron – Niederreiter Samberg – Pionk

Ferraro – Salomonsson

Fleury – DeMelo Skinner

, Stevensonhttps://t.co/VuxB8Mxmo4 — danielle bain (@danielleBain) October 25, 2026

After a scoreless first period, Lane Hutson opened the scoring in this game.

Who else? The guy who loves playing outdoors is the first defenseman in club history to score a goal outdoors.

Clearly, Laner is comfortable on outdoor rinks Laner scoring on an ODR just makes sense #GoHabsGo https://t.co/GOCZOwIcgw — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2026

Kaiden Guhle became the second defenseman in the organization to find the back of the net outdoors.

What a shot to double his team's lead.

A Western Canadian scores outdoors A good Western Canadian boy scores outdoors #GoHabsGo https://t.co/sz6OiXUZSf — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2026

The hero of the game was clearly Fowler, who just doesn't lose.

The young goaltender stopped almost everything. Late in the game, he made a spectacular save against none other than Mark Scheifele. His AHL days are over.

WHAT A SAVE BY FOWLER!!!! https://t.co/FSdQiUYhvm — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 26, 2026

He was only beaten by Isak Rosen.

There was nothing he could do about it. He still finished the game with 34 saves on 35 shots.

ISAK ROSEN WE'VE GOT OURSELVES A ONE-GOAL GAME AT THE #HERITAGECLASSIC! : @Sportsnet & @TVASports https://t.co/qAjIlD26Mn

: @NHL_On_TNT & @hbomax https://t.co/usQtBgmn31 https://t.co/5Bcb9apMl0 — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2026

Final score: 2-1. It's another win in regulation and another one without Nick Suzuki. Big win!

On Tuesday, Martin St-Louis's team, which is in a playoff spot, will be in St. Louis to face the Blues. They'll be looking for their third straight win.

Overtime

– A classic.

Wrapping up the #HeritageClassic with some #HockeyHandshakes! https://t.co/YaNOP9vQgF — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2026

– Poor guy.

It's not exactly warm in Winnipeg—just ask Dobes! https://t.co/JTM1JLpFcy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 26, 2026

– He's on fire.

Cole Caufield with his 4th multi-point game in his last 6. #GoHabsGo — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 26, 2026

– What a pass!

That pass by Noah Dobson = worthy of the Louvre. https://t.co/GpJ6SKwGMu — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 26, 2026

– I'm confident, too.