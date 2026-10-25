Victory at the Heritage Classic: Another Win for Jacob Fowler

Raphael Simard
Victory at the Heritage Classic: Another Win for Jacob Fowler
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a convincing victory in Chicago, the Habs were back in action tonight in Winnipeg as part of the Heritage Classic.

It was the team's first outdoor game since 2017.

Jacob Fowler, who was back in net, is the youngest goaltender in NHL history to start an outdoor game:

After a scoreless first period, Lane Hutson opened the scoring in this game.

Who else? The guy who loves playing outdoors is the first defenseman in club history to score a goal outdoors.

Kaiden Guhle became the second defenseman in the organization to find the back of the net outdoors.

What a shot to double his team's lead.

The hero of the game was clearly Fowler, who just doesn't lose.

The young goaltender stopped almost everything. Late in the game, he made a spectacular save against none other than Mark Scheifele. His AHL days are over.

He was only beaten by Isak Rosen.

There was nothing he could do about it. He still finished the game with 34 saves on 35 shots.

Final score: 2-1. It's another win in regulation and another one without Nick Suzuki. Big win!

On Tuesday, Martin St-Louis's team, which is in a playoff spot, will be in St. Louis to face the Blues. They'll be looking for their third straight win.

(Credit: NHL.com)

Overtime

– A classic.

– Poor guy.

– He's on fire.

– What a pass!

– I'm confident, too.

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