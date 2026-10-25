Michael Hage will be able to contribute immediately to the power play as soon as he arrives

Michaël Petit
Michael Hage will be able to contribute immediately to the power play as soon as he arrives
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Michael Hage surprised many when he announced he would be returning to the NCAA for another season.

We can assume he wanted to work on certain aspects of his game, but one thing is certain: he's been making a huge impression on offense this season.

In seven games, he has 14 points, including 11 assists.

The Michigan Wolverines are currently undefeated in six games, and that's largely thanks to Michael Hage.

He has offensive talent, and that's why Grant McCagg believes he could very soon become a key part of the Habs' power play.

I'd go even further by saying that, as soon as he arrives in Montreal, he'll be a huge help to the team's power play.

His vision is excellent, and he has several other very interesting strengths, including his skating and his shot.

We also know that Hage has excellent hands, as he's often shown us in shootouts.

Obviously, he won't be on the first power play unit right away, and it will be tough to displace Juraj Slafkovsky or Ivan Demidov from the first wave.

However, he'll be a huge help to the second unit as soon as he arrives in the NHL.

A second line featuring Hage, Dobson, Kreider, Newhook, and likely Bolduc would be extremely dangerous.

Texier would likely be the one to lose his spot.

As we know, before joining the big club, we'll have to wait until the end of his season with Michigan, and we can expect that team to reach the Frozen Four championship game given all the talent on the Wolverines' roster.

However, David Ettedgui raised the possibility (which has virtually no chance of happening) that he might sign his entry-level contract immediately and move straight to the highest level.

Even if this scenario is possible, it won't happen, since it could strain relations between the Habs and the NCAA—and especially between the Habs and the University of Michigan.

We'll clearly have to wait until he finishes college, but let's just say the Habs can't wait to see him with the big club.


In a nutshell

– That's a good one.

– I have a strong feeling that one of these two players will end up in Carolina.

– Worth reading.

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