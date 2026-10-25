Michael Hage will be able to contribute immediately to the power play as soon as he arrives

Michael Hage surprised many when he announced he would be returning to the NCAA for another season.

We can assume he wanted to work on certain aspects of his game, but one thing is certain: he's been making a huge impression on offense this season.

In seven games, he has 14 points, including 11 assists.

The Michigan Wolverines are currently undefeated in six games, and that's largely thanks to Michael Hage.

He has offensive talent, and that's why Grant McCagg believes he could very soon become a key part of the Habs' power play.

Hage may well be a key player on the Habs' power play very soon. Here's a short clip from a video I put together that highlights the vision and skill he's already shown this season. #GoHabsGo Link to the full video in the reply: https://t.co/ECpaHobwSZ — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 25, 2026

I'd go even further by saying that, as soon as he arrives in Montreal, he'll be a huge help to the team's power play.

His vision is excellent, and he has several other very interesting strengths, including his skating and his shot.

We also know that Hage has excellent hands, as he's often shown us in shootouts.

Michael Hage is nasty. https://t.co/oLmeUeR6tI — Alex (@ivandemigoal) January 26, 2025

Obviously, he won't be on the first power play unit right away, and it will be tough to displace Juraj Slafkovsky or Ivan Demidov from the first wave.

However, he'll be a huge help to the second unit as soon as he arrives in the NHL.

A second line featuring Hage, Dobson, Kreider, Newhook, and likely Bolduc would be extremely dangerous.

Texier would likely be the one to lose his spot.

As we know, before joining the big club, we'll have to wait until the end of his season with Michigan, and we can expect that team to reach the Frozen Four championship game given all the talent on the Wolverines' roster.

However, David Ettedgui raised the possibility (which has virtually no chance of happening) that he might sign his entry-level contract immediately and move straight to the highest level.

Even if this scenario is possible, it won't happen, since it could strain relations between the Habs and the NCAA—and especially between the Habs and the University of Michigan.

Is Hage the solution? ​Let's be honest: with Nick Suzuki's injury and the gaping hole we've had at the second-center position for months, Michael Hage is literally the only player in the organization with the raw talent of a top-6 center capable of stepping onto the ice immediately.

​From a purely legal standpoint and according to the collective bargaining agreement, yes, the Canadiens could sign Michael Hage today and put him on the roster. If he decides not to return to Michigan and wants to make the jump to the pros in October, technically nothing is stopping him from giving up his NCAA status, signing his entry-level contract (ELC), and arriving in Montreal tomorrow morning. ​That would even be the perfect scenario for slotting him into a second-center role while protecting him with veterans like Phillip Danault and Jake Evans. On paper, it's a viable solution.

​But let's be realistic—the chances of that happening are extremely slim. Cutting his college career short, ruining the relationship between the Habs and the NCAA/Michigan, and completely changing Hage's development plan at this stage is highly unlikely.

But……it is a solution. @GeorgesLaraque @BPMSportsRadio — David Ettedgui (@EttedguiDavid) October 22, 2026

We'll clearly have to wait until he finishes college, but let's just say the Habs can't wait to see him with the big club.

In a nutshell

– That's a good one.

Habs players doing their best Nick Suzuki impression https://t.co/G6lqmWomBJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 25, 2026

– I have a strong feeling that one of these two players will end up in Carolina.

David Pagnotta: Re: Hurricanes: I know they're interested in both Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson; if they can land both of them, I'd be pretty surprised – ON Everyday (10/24) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 25, 2026

– Worth reading.