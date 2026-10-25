Gary Bettman would like to see an outdoor game in Montreal

Raphael Simard
Gary Bettman would like to see an outdoor game in Montreal
Credit: X

Have you heard of Ashkan Karbasfrooshan?

If you've been following the story of the Expos' return to MLB, you're probably familiar with this entrepreneur who's campaigning for the return of our beloved team. For several months now, he's been talking nonstop about the club's future stadium, located near downtown.

Check out his plans:

The lack of a real stadium isn't just a problem for the Expos, but also for the Canadiens.

Appearing on TVA Sports, Gary Bettman admits he'd like to see an outdoor game in the city, but there's no stadium, which is holding up the plans…

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has also expressed interest in hosting an outdoor game and is confident it will happen soon.

Bettman is hopeful, but it won't happen right away. Could a temporary stadium be an option? Geoff Molson reiterated that this remains a priority for the club and that by 2030, it could become a reality.

This is the fifth away game in the club's history, and none have ever been played in Montreal.

Here's hoping the next one takes place in Montreal. Stay tuned.


In a nutshell

– HFTV is on site.

– What a scene!

– Classic.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!