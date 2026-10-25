Gary Bettman would like to see an outdoor game in Montreal

Have you heard of Ashkan Karbasfrooshan?

If you've been following the story of the Expos' return to MLB, you're probably familiar with this entrepreneur who's campaigning for the return of our beloved team. For several months now, he's been talking nonstop about the club's future stadium, located near downtown.

Check out his plans:

Not happening, but… side-by-side @cfmontreal @Montreal_Expos stadiums with retractable roofs.

Used city documents for size… could @MLS & @MLB coexist and have a jam-packed 365-day calendar? You'd have to ensure the soil, once cleaned, decontaminated, and stabilized, could also house an ASE/Museum in one building. Parking could be across the tracks, with the REM set to open in 2030 and walkways over the tracks.

cc: @SorayaMartinezF @PaulPlamondon @MarkJCarney but what do I know? — Ashkan Karbasfrooshan (@ashkan) October 25, 2026

The lack of a real stadium isn't just a problem for the Expos, but also for the Canadiens.

Appearing on TVA Sports, Gary Bettman admits he'd like to see an outdoor game in the city, but there's no stadium, which is holding up the plans…

Gary Bettman Weighs In on an Outdoor Game at Parc Jean Drapeau https://t.co/DoPfzySfTV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 25, 2026

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has also expressed interest in hosting an outdoor game and is confident it will happen soon.

Bettman is hopeful, but it won't happen right away. Could a temporary stadium be an option? Geoff Molson reiterated that this remains a priority for the club and that by 2030, it could become a reality.

“If there's an opportunity to have a top-6 center, Jeff and Kent will take it if possible” – G. Molson https://t.co/te2kmJr5M3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 25, 2026

This is the fifth away game in the club's history, and none have ever been played in Montreal.

Here's hoping the next one takes place in Montreal. Stay tuned.

In a nutshell

– HFTV is on site.

This game hasn't had much rhythm so far, but it's quite a unique experience to watch Habs hockey while freezing your butt off https://t.co/ezWmHQIzqI — HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 25, 2026

– What a scene!

O CANADA https://t.co/NcfUiXFQHN — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 25, 2026

– Classic.