The Wings’ assistant general manager keeps showing up at CH games

We know the Montreal Canadiens want to improve and make moves, and Kent Hughes has been one of the most aggressive general managers since the start of the season.

However, nothing seems to be working out for the Habs' GM, as the team remains unchanged and continues to struggle with injuries—especially the most recent one, to captain Nick Suzuki.

Of course, the Dylan Larkin situation is generating even more buzz with Nick Suzuki out, as Habs fans would love to see the Red Wings center come to Montreal.

Rumors are running rampant, despite the fact that Dylan Larkin still hasn't added the Montreal Canadiens to his list of teams he'd like to be traded to.

Nevertheless, the Red Wings continue to closely monitor the Canadiens' games through their assistant general manager, Kris Draper, who was in Chicago last night after attending a game at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Detroit Red Wings' Kris Draper at the United Center for the Canadiens-Blackhawks game — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 23, 2026

It's quite unusual and telling to see a team's assistant general manager travel to watch a rival team's games—especially twice in the same week.

This only adds fuel to the fire surrounding the Dylan Larkin situation, as one can't help but draw connections between the Canadiens and the Wings regarding a potential trade.

We know that Larkin isn't completely closed off to Montreal, but that his entourage isn't yet convinced—and so, the situation could eventually break open one day.

Furthermore, we know that the Habs most likely have the best offer for the American forward, which is clearly making the Red Wings' front office salivate.

It's therefore clear that Detroit is eagerly waiting for Larkin to add Montreal to his list, and in the meantime, the Red Wings are keeping a close eye on the Habs—and, by extension, the potential players they might acquire in exchange for their No. 71.

It's also possible that these multiple games watched by the Wings aren't related to the Larkin situation, but rather to the Simon Edvinsson situation.

The 6-foot-6 Swedish defenseman refused to report to the Wings' training camp due to stalled contract negotiations, and since then, he has also requested a trade.

Edvinsson is a solid 23-year-old left-handed defenseman who still has plenty of room for improvement and whose potential as a former sixth overall pick is still very much intact.

In short, perhaps amid all this, a trade involving Simon Edvinsson is actually in the works between the Habs and the Wings, but it's still hard to overlook the Dylan Larkin situation.

So all of this remains to be closely monitored.

In a Nutshell

– It's true that there were no passengers.

A complete team effort as the Montreal Canadiens didn't have a single passenger in their win over Chicago. “The Call of the Wilde” is written for Global Montreal. https://t.co/qGgE833bxi — Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) October 24, 2026

– Ouch.

Major media outlets in Chile such as LA NACION and LA TERCERA are strongly reporting that Alexis Sanchez will exercise his option to leave the @CFMontreal at the end of 2026. That raises a question for me: How did Luca convince Alexis to commit to a project in Montreal? Not a plan to reach the finals, but one in which Alexis can be the driving force behind the “rebuilding” process. It would be cool to hear the story someday. #CFMTL — Alberto Mora A. (@BetoMora10) October 24, 2026

– More to come tomorrow.