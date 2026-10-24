Ronald Acuña Jr. would like to leave Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves didn't have a bad season. The team finished first in its division with a 94-68 record, then eliminated the Phillies in the playoffs before losing to the Dodgers.

All things considered, it was a good season in Atlanta.

The problem is that it ended on a bit of a sour note. Ronald Acuña Jr., in particular, saw his season end on a bad note, as he was booed by his own fans and deleted his Braves photos from social media.

It's therefore interesting to note that Cameron Maybin, who still has connections in MLB, recently publicly speculated about the possibility of the Braves star being traded to the Yankees.

Maybin is convinced that a player like Acuña Jr. would thrive in a market like New York's.

Will the Yankees make a move for my guy Big G this offseason, shift Aaron Judge to primary DH/RF to keep him healthy, and go after Ronald Acuña Jr.?

I still believe… and I'll die on this hill: some players need the pinstripes to bring out the best in them. It may not be the best,… — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 11, 2026

But where this goes even further is that Maybin notes this isn't coming out of nowhere: he claims that Acuña Jr., apparently, wants to leave Atlanta.

That's pretty big news.

Apparently he wants out — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 11, 2026

It's worth remembering that Acuña Jr. has been the face of the Braves for years. We know he's one of the most electrifying players in the sport, but injuries have plagued him for the past few years.

And seeing the crowd in Atlanta turn against him during the playoffs might have had an impact on his desire to stay (or, in this case, to leave).

It's worth noting that Acuña Jr.'s contract is set to expire at the end of the World Series. That said, it seems virtually certain that the Braves will exercise their option to retain him in 2027 for $17 million (and that they'll do the same for 2028, at the same amount).

Could this still lead to a trade? If the player really wants to leave, the Braves might be forced to find a new home for their star player, who will turn 29 in December.

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