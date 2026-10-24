PHOTOS: The Canadiens’ Evening Outdoor Practice

The Canadiens are preparing for their Heritage Classic road game against the Winnipeg Jets tomorrow at 7 p.m., which will take place at Princess Auto Stadium, home of the Blue Bombers.

This will be the Habs' first outdoor game since 2017.

In fact, even though this will be the Habs' fifth outdoor game, Montreal fans are still waiting for an outdoor game to be held in the Quebec City metropolitan area.

For the occasion, the Canadiens players practiced in the evening at 8 p.m. (originally scheduled for 7 p.m.) on the ice rink set up for the event at Princess Auto Stadium. The practice was also streamed on YouTube.

The Jets did the same earlier in the day, in the late afternoon, although their practice was delayed by an hour due to rain.

Jets co-owner Mark Chipman going for a skate ahead of today's practice. Maybe he can help with the lack of secondary scoring. More to come on https://t.co/UggUR7V1u6 https://t.co/TsTSJdgfDk — Dave Minuk (@ICdave) October 24, 2026

Instead, it was players from both teams participating in the all-star game who took to the ice at the Canada Life Centre this morning.

The Habs players also took the opportunity to snap a team photo on the eve of this special game.

These practices are part of the many festivities organized this weekend to celebrate the Heritage Classic, and it was a great opportunity for fans who aren't early risers to see their favorite players in action.

Even though it's just a practice, it really makes for some great footage to see the players out there like that.

Canadiens practice under the lights. Less than 24 hours until gametime. https://t.co/8Q7t8qUZWh — Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) October 25, 2026

As expected, the Canadiens didn't hold a particularly intense practice for the occasion, opting instead for drills designed to showcase the players' talent and put on a more entertaining show for the crowd.

The forward line combinations were the same as in yesterday's game against the Blackhawks, but there were different defensive pairings.

So far in this practice, we have the same lines but different defensive pairings:

Hutson-Dobson

, Matheson-Carrier

, Guhle-Xhekaj — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 25, 2026

Incidentally, we still have no confirmation on who the starting goaltender will be for tomorrow's game, although logic would suggest that Jacob Fowler will be in net for the Habs.

No matter who starts, both goalies have had new masks made for the outdoor game, and both look really great.

In a nutshell

– That's a first.

He was happy to see the reporters before the alumni game at the Heritage

Classic https://t.co/mxTMhbteXN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 24, 2026

– Ouch.

Crosby took a linesman's arm to the face https://t.co/jD7FrKRHRq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 25, 2026

– The Quebec native gets injured.

NHL: Girard placed on the injured list https://t.co/TOn8ggaNn8 — RDS (@RDSca) October 24, 2026

– News from the Blue Jays.