Organizational culture plays a major role

We all know that the draft is an inexact science. This method of selecting young talent often leads to great discoveries, but it also sets the stage for many disappointments.

So, isn't the key to success in properly developing young players within the organization? Much of the answer lies in the question itself. It's important to know how to draft well, but it's essential to master the art of player development.

Another aspect to consider is the team's needs. The Baltimore Orioles have had success in recent seasons by drafting top talent and developing them well, but the organization failed to address the team's real weakness—the pitching staff. Unfortunately for them, the Orioles won't win anything with their current roster and will eventually have to rethink their approach.

The top farm systems in terms of organization-wide Stuff+ scores? 1. Rays

2. Yankees

3. Mets

4. Dodgers

5. Nationals New farm system Statcast rankings: https://t.co/gH4eBeNoAB pic.twitter.com/QfRURokijK — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) October 20, 2026

The Tampa Bay Rays, currently busy competing in the World Series, have proven that even with limited resources, it's possible to build a competitive team year after year. The team managed by Kevin Cash tops the prestigious Baseball America magazine's rankings for the quality of its farm system. Yes, the team occasionally brings in players from elsewhere to fill certain gaps, but most of the time, players from their farm system manage to make their mark in the majors.

My observation also identifies organizational culture as a distinguishing factor when it comes to determining the overall quality of a franchise. This would explain why the Dodgers and the Yankees are among the top five in the American magazine's latest rankings.

These two legendary teams are destined for success, but despite that, they still take the time to properly develop their young players to build a solid foundation, to which they add big-name players via free agency or trades—because they have the resources to do so.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Colorado Rockies almost deserve to be at the bottom of the pack. Not only do they rack up poor results and have the opportunity to draft talented young players, but they struggle to develop them effectively to finally get their heads above water. Yes, Hunter Goodman had an exceptional season, hitting 41 home runs in 2026, and he's a product of the organization. But at 27, he's no longer a youngster. He began his career in 2023.

The Washington Nationals, who are ranked fifth, are a mystery to me. The team drafts well and develops players adequately, but can't seem to turn those efforts into results. Maybe one day it will all come together, but for now, the former Expos are treading water in their division standings.

Taking a closer look, we see the Toronto Blue Jays sitting in eighth place. This season, the Jays traded one of their top prospects to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for starting pitcher José Soriano. Arjun Nimmala had been drafted by the Toronto organization in the first round (20th overall) during the 2023 draft. Giving in order to receive is also part of the process of building a winning team. Overall, the Blue Jays' farm system is doing quite well.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.