Nick SuzuWHO?: The CH’s centers made everyone forget the captain’s absence

Last night, the Montreal Canadiens played their first game without Nick Suzuki since April 6, 2019—more than seven years ago.

Suzuki hadn't missed a single game since joining the National Hockey League, playing 546 consecutive games before injuring his hand against the San Jose Sharks.

Obviously, the Habs without Suzuki (and without Ivan Demidov) is a cause for concern, and we were all eager to see how the guys would perform in this first game without their captain.

Well, aside from a slow start, the Montreal Canadiens played very well last night, and most importantly, the Habs' centers all stepped up with solid performances of their own.

In fact, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, Phillip Danault, and especially Jake Evans had a strong game in Nick Suzuki's absence, as evidenced by their faceoff percentages.

Canadiens centers at the faceoff dot in the first game without Suzuki:

Newhook 57%

, Kapanen 61%

, Evans 58%

, Danault 74% — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 24, 2026

The Habs' centers were therefore dominant in this aspect of the game, and their strong performances helped us forget Nick Suzuki's absence.

All four centers played more than 15 minutes, which is partly due to the Canadiens' five penalty kills.

Phillip Danault: 18:15

Jake Evans: 17:12

Alex Newhook: 15:12

Oliver Kapanen: 15:04

The Habs' new top center, Oliver Kapanen, saw the least ice time last night, which obviously affected the ice time of his linemates, Cole Caufield (16:11) and Juraj Slafkovsky (16:03).

We didn't see much of the Habs' first line, but that doesn't mean they played poorly.

It's simply that Jake Evans and his fourth line had a strong game, and the French-speaking line was true to form, generating plenty of scoring chances.

In fact, Evans recorded his first three points of the season last night—a performance that reminds us just how much of a luxury depth player he is for the Habs.

If he keeps this up, he could very well get a chance to play with Caufield and Slafkovsky by the time Suzuki returns.

In short, the Habs' centers really stepped up in this first game without #14, but now we'll have to see if this is sustainable in the long run.

Jake Evans is capable of putting together games like this, but can he do it consistently? We all have our doubts.

It was just the Chicago Blackhawks (3-7-0), so bigger tests are coming for the Habs' center line, which, despite everything, remains a cause for concern.

In Brief

– Read more.

Saturday night in Edmonton will mark the first time Mike Babcock faces the Maple Leafs since his 2019 departure. @lukefoxjukebox dives into how his former players feel about his return and more in the latest Quick Shifts. https://t.co/FK19TdEHHj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 24, 2026

– Awesome!

The Quebec native will try to win a second tournament in 2026

https://t.co/fmPJ9q7aDy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 24, 2026

– Note: