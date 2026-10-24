MLB in Brief: William Contreras Steals the Show | The Brewers Take on the Dodgers

William Contreras Takes Center Stage

The 2026 playoffs are putting the catcher in the spotlight.

The Brewers' William Contreras, fearless and fierce, is becoming a superstar this October. Column, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/YMlS0QfWRm — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 24, 2026

Aaron Ashby is shining, too, by the way.

Aaron Ashby is putting together arguably the greatest postseason performance by any reliever:

7 games

, 14 innings

, 14 strikeouts

, 0 runs

, 4 hits

, 3 walks

. From Travis Feldhaus of ESPN Research: The record for scoreless relief in any postseason was set by Goose Gossage in 1981, when he… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 24, 2026

The Brewers on the Dodgers

The owner said his team was built, not bought.

Brewers owner takes a jab at the Dodgers in his latest response to the Tarik Skubal trade https://t.co/6Z9Gl08BKF pic.twitter.com/Kfa6OrZWvT — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 23, 2026

$150 million for Freddy Peralta?

Who knows.

https://t.co/6XJizDC85I Fastball Freddy's all-time turnaround could be worth $150M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 23, 2026

Will Matt Blake stay in New York?

The pitching coach is on track to stay in the Bronx, yes.

The #Yankees and pitching coach Matt Blake are expected to finalize a new contract:https://t.co/V6O4iHKAF1 pic.twitter.com/RIsTy5b63A — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 24, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski believes in him

He learned during the playoffs that he could pitch. Hehe.

What has Jacob Misiorowski learned about himself during this playoff run? “That I can pitch.” pic.twitter.com/GDoGZQ5yAw — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 24, 2026

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