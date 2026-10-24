MLB in Brief: William Contreras Steals the Show | The Brewers Take on the Dodgers
William Contreras Takes Center Stage
The 2026 playoffs are putting the catcher in the spotlight.
Aaron Ashby is shining, too, by the way.
The Brewers on the Dodgers
The owner said his team was built, not bought.
Brewers owner takes a jab at the Dodgers in his latest response to the Tarik Skubal trade https://t.co/6Z9Gl08BKF pic.twitter.com/Kfa6OrZWvT
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 23, 2026
$150 million for Freddy Peralta?
Who knows.
https://t.co/6XJizDC85I Fastball Freddy's all-time turnaround could be worth $150M
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 23, 2026
Will Matt Blake stay in New York?
The pitching coach is on track to stay in the Bronx, yes.
The #Yankees and pitching coach Matt Blake are expected to finalize a new contract:https://t.co/V6O4iHKAF1 pic.twitter.com/RIsTy5b63A
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 24, 2026
Jacob Misiorowski believes in him
He learned during the playoffs that he could pitch. Hehe.
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