MLB in Brief: William Contreras Steals the Show | The Brewers Take on the Dodgers

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: William Contreras Steals the Show | The Brewers Take on the Dodgers
Credit: MLB

William Contreras Takes Center Stage

The 2026 playoffs are putting the catcher in the spotlight.

Aaron Ashby is shining, too, by the way.

The Brewers on the Dodgers

The owner said his team was built, not bought.

$150 million for Freddy Peralta?

Who knows.

Will Matt Blake stay in New York?

The pitching coach is on track to stay in the Bronx, yes.

Jacob Misiorowski believes in him

He learned during the playoffs that he could pitch. Hehe.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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