Connor Bedard was (clearly) dissatisfied with the officiating against the CH

Last night, the Canadiens faced the Blackhawks in Chicago. Even without their captain, Nick Suzuki, the Montreal team was able to secure a victory in regulation.

And most importantly, they did so by holding onto a lead. That's nothing short of a minor miracle for this team.

That said, it's worth noting that after the game, Connor Bedard spoke to the media. And you could tell the Blackhawks' captain wasn't exactly happy with how things went during the game.

Bedard, who began talking about the penalty he was called for in the first period, took the opportunity to take a little dig at the referees, mentioning that he “wasn't going to say anything for the sake of his bank account.”

Clearly, he wasn't exactly a satisfied customer.

“I'm not going to say anything for my bank account.” A veteran move by Connor Bedard in the postgame press conference (h/t @CHGO_Blackhawks) https://t.co/O8AHWjGzEr — BarDown (@BarDown) October 24, 2026

You can tell that Bedard, in particular, didn't appreciate that Phillip Danault wasn't penalized for hitting him. He would have liked to see a call in his favor after being called for a penalty shortly before.

Although, in reality, it's hard to blame Danault for anything here—he really doesn't look like the kind of guy who wanted to hit Bedard. After all, Bedard wasn't looking where he was going.

“ARE YOU F**KED!?” Connor Bedard was LIVID after taking a blindside hit from Phillip Danault https://t.co/pfy27gu64c — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 24, 2026

It's also worth noting that yesterday, the Blackhawks had five power plays, while the Habs had only three. So, when you look at all of this, it's a little hard to understand why Bedard thought it was a good idea to take a shot at the referees.

There seems to be quite a bit of frustration in Chicago right now. It's time for the team to start winning… because emotions are running high.

In a Nutshell

– Nice photo.

A great reunion in Winnipeg! The band (our alumni) is back together in Winnipeg! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Z9snBhJUeJ — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 24, 2026

– Nice!

Saku Koivu's jersey retired in Finland! https://t.co/7jR56sPooY — RDS (@RDSca) October 24, 2026

– Wow!