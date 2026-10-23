Top 5: Connor McDavid scores five points, breaking a Wayne Gretzky record

Marc-Olivier Cook
Top 5: Connor McDavid scores five points, breaking a Wayne Gretzky record
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

The Canadiens didn't play last night.

No big deal: 12 other games were played across the league.

Let's take a look at what happened.

1: Another five-point night for Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is in a league of his own.

He had 26 points in nine games heading into last night's game against the Hurricanes… and he added five more points to his total.

The Oilers' captain was all over the ice last night. He made some great passes and helped his team tie the game once in the third period…

And once again late in the game to help the Oilers force overtime. Five points for McDavid… and for Leon Draisaitl:

McDavid has racked up 31 points in his first 10 games… which is a franchise record for the Edmonton Oilers.

The guy is so out of this world that he's shattering Wayne Gretzky's records… that's something else!

The Oilers ultimately won the game 6-5… and now have an 8-1-1 record since the start of the season.

Everything's going like clockwork in Edmonton: is it the Mike Babcock effect?

2: Justin Barron… excuse me?

Justin Barron never developed as we'd have liked in Montreal.

And things didn't go much better for him in Nashville.

But watching him play last night with the Blues, he looked like a top-pair defenseman. He scored his first goal with the St. Louis team:

And… Barron also added three assists (!) in the game to finish with an impressive four-point performance.

This is, of course, his best offensive game of his NHL career.

Justin Barron played so well that the Blues managed to beat the powerful Golden Knights 6-2.

Not bad, huh?

3: A Rare Loss for the Sens

Tim Stützle is on fire. And he proved it again last night by scoring his team's first goal in the game against the Sharks:

But that game quickly swung in favor of the Sharks, who looked truly hungry after beating the Canadiens at the Bell Centre earlier this week.

The San Jose team won 6-2… and didn't give the Sens a chance in the game.

It was a one-sided matchup…

This is a rare home loss for the Sens this season (their second).

But as long as the team doesn't fall back into its old habits… things should continue to go well.

4: Brock Boeser is embarrassed

Yikes.

The Detroit Red Wings, who are in a… peculiar situation, crushed the Canucks last night 5-2.

A loss like that against a team that's struggling to find its footing, like the Wings, is insulting.

And after the game, Brock Boeser voiced his frustration to reporters. He said he was ashamed of his team's performance and wondered if his teammates are even capable of following instructions because the team's culture is lacking.

To hear Boeser tell it, things aren't working out for the Canucks right now.

But then again… you can't really say it's all that surprising. The Vancouver roster isn't very talented on paper, and we know it's going to be a long—very long—time before we see this team back at the top.

I wonder if a few players might become available there, though.

5: The Devin Cooley Show in Calgary

The Flames hosted the Wild last night in Calgary.

Let's be honest: this isn't exactly a matchup that's thrilling at first glance. But… we got off to a good start because the Flames scored twice in the first period, including this goal by Joel Farabee:

But what really stands out from the game is Devin Cooley's masterful performance.

The Flames' goaltender stopped 36 of the Wild's 37 shots and was absolutely on fire throughout the game. That save late in the game was magnificent:

I don't know if you've ever seen him speak to the media, but Devin Cooley… he's quite a character.

He put on quite a show during the game, but also afterward when he was asked to break down the play that led to his save. What a character: 


Overtime

– I love it when things get heated!

– Another goal for Alexis Lafrenière.

– Unbelievable!

– Phew.

– The Kings beat the Islanders.

– Wow.

– Top scorers from yesterday's game:

(Credit: Screenshot / NHL.com)

– Two NHL games tonight:

  • Canadiens vs. Blackhawks (8 p.m.)
  • Lightning vs. Avalanche (9 p.m.)
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