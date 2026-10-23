Top 5: Connor McDavid scores five points, breaking a Wayne Gretzky record

The Canadiens didn't play last night.

No big deal: 12 other games were played across the league.

Let's take a look at what happened.

Eight more teams scored five or more goals tonight, bringing the league's season goal total to 1,033 (including shootout deciders), the fourth-highest goal total at this stage of a season in the past 20 years. #NHLStats https://t.co/D284V59DUe — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 23, 2026

1: Another five-point night for Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is in a league of his own.

He had 26 points in nine games heading into last night's game against the Hurricanes… and he added five more points to his total.

MCDAVID WITH AN UNREAL SPINORAMA BEFORE FINDING NUGENT-HOPKINS He's already at 2 points tonight https://t.co/upgTYMez0g — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 23, 2026

The Oilers' captain was all over the ice last night. He made some great passes and helped his team tie the game once in the third period…

DRAISAITL TIES IT AND IT'S A 4-POINT NIGHT FOR CONNOR MCDAVID THAT'S 30 POINTS IN 10 GAMES FOR THE OILERS CAPTAIN. INSANE https://t.co/o06GFVgoVa — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 23, 2026

And once again late in the game to help the Oilers force overtime. Five points for McDavid… and for Leon Draisaitl:

CONNOR MCDAVID HIS FIFTH POINT OF THE NIGHT TO TIE IT AT THE END OF REGULATION https://t.co/m6siVGdqxw — NHL (@NHL) October 23, 2026

McDavid has racked up 31 points in his first 10 games… which is a franchise record for the Edmonton Oilers.

The guy is so out of this world that he's shattering Wayne Gretzky's records… that's something else!

Connor McDavid sets an Oilers record for the most points through 10 games in a season with 31, surpassing Wayne Gretzky's 1984–85 mark. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 23, 2026

The Oilers ultimately won the game 6-5… and now have an 8-1-1 record since the start of the season.

Everything's going like clockwork in Edmonton: is it the Mike Babcock effect?

2: Justin Barron… excuse me?

Justin Barron never developed as we'd have liked in Montreal.

And things didn't go much better for him in Nashville.

But watching him play last night with the Blues, he looked like a top-pair defenseman. He scored his first goal with the St. Louis team:

See Justin Barron's first goal as a Blue and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki's first NHL point in one clip! #stlblues https://t.co/wAHfhvZzkJ — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 23, 2026

And… Barron also added three assists (!) in the game to finish with an impressive four-point performance.

This is, of course, his best offensive game of his NHL career.

St. Louis goal! Scored by Jimmy Snuggerud with 11:39 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Dylan Holloway and Justin Barron. STL: 4 | VGK: 2 #VGKvsSTL #StlBlues #VegasBorn https://t.co/gB64P7w1ZO — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 23, 2026

Justin Barron played so well that the Blues managed to beat the powerful Golden Knights 6-2.

Not bad, huh?

3: A Rare Loss for the Sens

Tim Stützle is on fire. And he proved it again last night by scoring his team's first goal in the game against the Sharks:

Tim Stützle is playing out of his mind right now https://t.co/6wEtR1nYCc — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2026

But that game quickly swung in favor of the Sharks, who looked truly hungry after beating the Canadiens at the Bell Centre earlier this week.

The San Jose team won 6-2… and didn't give the Sens a chance in the game.

It was a one-sided matchup…

TOFFOLI & GRAF POWER THE SHARKS! Beat the Senators 6-2 in Ottawa! #NHL #Sharks #Senators https://t.co/42Ar1pT4tJ — Alan Evergreen (@evernetedits) October 23, 2026

This is a rare home loss for the Sens this season (their second).

But as long as the team doesn't fall back into its old habits… things should continue to go well.

4: Brock Boeser is embarrassed

Yikes.

The Detroit Red Wings, who are in a… peculiar situation, crushed the Canucks last night 5-2.

A loss like that against a team that's struggling to find its footing, like the Wings, is insulting.

And after the game, Brock Boeser voiced his frustration to reporters. He said he was ashamed of his team's performance and wondered if his teammates are even capable of following instructions because the team's culture is lacking.

“I don't know where the disconnect is. I don't know if guys just aren't listening, if our structure isn't working, or what it is. It's embarrassing.” Brock Boeser spoke to the media after the Canucks' ninth regulation loss of the season. https://t.co/Gm4JKEdwDM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2026

To hear Boeser tell it, things aren't working out for the Canucks right now.

But then again… you can't really say it's all that surprising. The Vancouver roster isn't very talented on paper, and we know it's going to be a long—very long—time before we see this team back at the top.

I wonder if a few players might become available there, though.

5: The Devin Cooley Show in Calgary

The Flames hosted the Wild last night in Calgary.

Let's be honest: this isn't exactly a matchup that's thrilling at first glance. But… we got off to a good start because the Flames scored twice in the first period, including this goal by Joel Farabee:

Power-play goal for Calgary! Scored by Joel Farabee with 05:54 left in the 1st. Assisted by Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato. CGY: 2 | MIN: 0 #MINvsCGY #Flames #mnwild https://t.co/mRA8QuxxzM — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 23, 2026

But what really stands out from the game is Devin Cooley's masterful performance.

The Flames' goaltender stopped 36 of the Wild's 37 shots and was absolutely on fire throughout the game. That save late in the game was magnificent:

Devin Cooley comes up clutch with a huge save to preserve the Flames' lead : SN1

: Stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/cngetEyzOs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2026

I don't know if you've ever seen him speak to the media, but Devin Cooley… he's quite a character.

He put on quite a show during the game, but also afterward when he was asked to break down the play that led to his save. What a character:

We need post-game play-by-play breakdowns from Cooley https://t.co/YNcVilypeJ — In the Dome (@InTheDomePod) October 23, 2026

Overtime

– I love it when things get heated!

Zach Hyman and Sean Walker get into it https://t.co/VmAN2vbRQL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2026

– Another goal for Alexis Lafrenière.

HOCKEY: An eighth goal for former @oceanicrimouski player Alexis Lafrenière on Thursday night—he's certainly on track for his best season yet in the @LNH_FR. He has temporarily climbed to fourth place in the league's scoring standings behind Kirill Kaprisov (11) and Leon Draisaitl/Kyle Connor (9) #MauriceRocketRichardTrophy @NYRangers @LHJMQ https://t.co/V1fIMq4hoc — Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) October 23, 2026

– Unbelievable!

SETH “SPINORAMA” JARVIS! WHAT A GOAL https://t.co/MUYenVcnk9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 23, 2026

– Phew.

Scary moment as Tyrel Bauer high-sticks his own teammate Nino Niederreiter around the eye, and he heads straight off the ice bleeding https://t.co/6wUKhJJHO3 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 23, 2026

– The Kings beat the Islanders.

BRANDT CLARKE WINS IT IN OT https://t.co/x24bFi0hyl — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 23, 2026

– Wow.

It stands as the game-winner, and the reaction on the Leafs' bench was PRICELESS https://t.co/QbQsAbMET7 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 23, 2026

– Top scorers from yesterday's game:

– Two NHL games tonight: