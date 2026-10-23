Stephen Vogt wants nothing to do with managing the Mariners
The Mariners are among the three teams (along with the Astros and the Angels) looking for a manager for next season.
And recently, Stephen Vogt's name has begun to circulate there.
That's not surprising. After all, Vogt (who retired as a player after the 2022 season) has won three division titles with the Guardians in three years as manager.
He has two Manager of the Year awards and has led his team to the division series twice. He does a lot with very little.
The Guardians also have the lowest payroll in the league.
Vogt is well-liked in Cleveland, and he loves his job. That said, he doesn't like the fact that his family isn't in Ohio with him full-time. They're in Olympia, a city 90 minutes from Seattle.
That's why there have recently been rumors linking Vogt to the Mariners.
He held a position (as a pitching coach) in Seattle in 2023, before becoming manager in Cleveland ahead of the 2024 season.
But the 41-year-old has set the record straight: he has no intention of leaving Cleveland. He is determined to remain in his role as manager of the Guardians.
Daniel Kramer (MLB.com) reported the story.
Vogt doesn't want to leave and plans to stay there long-term. He's under contract, and his bosses don't want to let him go either.
That makes sense: they won't find anyone better than him for the job. And he's still under the contract he signed in 2024, so we assume he isn't making too much.
The Mariners will have to look elsewhere, as they've been hearing “no” more often than “yes” in their search for a manager.
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- Who has the edge?
- Nick Martinez vs. Jacob Misiorowski tonight.
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