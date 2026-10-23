Stephen Vogt wants nothing to do with managing the Mariners

The Mariners are among the three teams (along with the Astros and the Angels) looking for a manager for next season.

And recently, Stephen Vogt's name has begun to circulate there.

That's not surprising. After all, Vogt (who retired as a player after the 2022 season) has won three division titles with the Guardians in three years as manager.

He has two Manager of the Year awards and has led his team to the division series twice. He does a lot with very little.

The Guardians also have the lowest payroll in the league.

Vogt is well-liked in Cleveland, and he loves his job. That said, he doesn't like the fact that his family isn't in Ohio with him full-time. They're in Olympia, a city 90 minutes from Seattle.

That's why there have recently been rumors linking Vogt to the Mariners.

He held a position (as a pitching coach) in Seattle in 2023, before becoming manager in Cleveland ahead of the 2024 season.

But the 41-year-old has set the record straight: he has no intention of leaving Cleveland. He is determined to remain in his role as manager of the Guardians.

Stephen Vogt was asked directly earlier this afternoon about the Mariners' managerial vacancy—and made it clear that he intends to remain in Cleveland. “I'm here. I'm coming back.” From @tim_stebbins…https://t.co/9GbtcJyqKL — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) October 22, 2026

Daniel Kramer (MLB.com) reported the story.

Vogt doesn't want to leave and plans to stay there long-term. He's under contract, and his bosses don't want to let him go either.

That makes sense: they won't find anyone better than him for the job. And he's still under the contract he signed in 2024, so we assume he isn't making too much.

The Mariners will have to look elsewhere, as they've been hearing “no” more often than “yes” in their search for a manager.

PMLB

Yandy Diaz, Steven Matz, and Dustin May are the only active players with World Series experience.

Just 3 Rays & Brewers have World Series experience—a historically low number. On @sportsnet, players were asked about their experience watching: “What my dad and I bonded over the most,” “I imagine myself in that moment,” “I feel like it's a little bit boring.”https://t.co/E9HCmE72qO — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 23, 2026

Who has the edge?

Who are you picking at each position? pic.twitter.com/0hyZluVavu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 23, 2026

Nick Martinez vs. Jacob Misiorowski tonight.

Nick Martinez will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Rays pic.twitter.com/4oAzcgnP6k — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 22, 2026

That's amazing.

Junior Caminero made a dent in the scoreboard in Milwaukee while taking batting practice ahead of the World Series pic.twitter.com/2rKJurQKz5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 23, 2026

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