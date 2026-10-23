CFL Player Accused of Doping for the Second Time

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Darien Newell for nine games for violating its anti-doping policy.

This decision, announced Thursday, is another major setback for the 24-year-old offensive lineman, who had already been sanctioned for a similar violation before even beginning his professional career.

According to information revealed in this case, Newell failed a doping test in May 2026. The tests revealed the presence of two banned substances: GW501516 and drostanolone, substances associated with enhancing physical performance.

The player attempted to challenge the decision by filing an appeal. However, an independent arbitrator rejected his appeal, thereby upholding the nine-game suspension imposed by the league.

This latest case is particularly concerning since the two substances detected were already among those found in his system during a previous test.

A Second Anti-Doping Case Before He Even Made His Professional Debut

Darien Newell's career had already been marred by controversy prior to the 2025 draft. At the time, the Ontario native had tested positive for nine banned substances during a test conducted at the CFL evaluation camp.

This first violation resulted in a one-calendar-year ban on signing with any CFL team.

Despite this incident, the Edmonton Elks decided to select him with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 draft. The organization was, however, aware of the previous suspension at the time of the selection.

In April 2025, Elks General Manager Ed Hervey defended this decision during an interview with Edmonton radio station 880 CHED. He explained at the time that the information gathered on Newell revealed no particular issues regarding his character or integrity, describing the situation as an isolated incident.

However, the second offense puts these statements into perspective.

A Career Start Still Delayed in Edmonton

Darien Newell has yet to play a regular-season game in the CFL. This season, his name has been on the Elks' injured reserve list for most of the season.

With this new suspension, his transition to the professional level has become even more complicated. His future with the Alberta-based organization will now depend on how events unfold and his ability to comply with the league's anti-doping rules.

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