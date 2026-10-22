World Series: Team Predictions

There are only seven games left—at most—in the 2026 MLB season. And even though the threat of a lockout looms over the Manfred-led league, the biggest baseball action of the year is set to unfold in the coming days.

So, without further ado, here's what the members of the Passion MLB team are predicting for the World Series.

Rays – Brewers

Charles-Alexis Brisebois: Milwaukee in 7. The long break will mean the series doesn't start well for the Brewers, but they'll find their rhythm fairly quickly. MVP: William Contreras.

Félix Forget: Milwaukee in 6. After overcoming their demons against the Dodgers, the Brewers will hold their own against a Rays team that will still be a tough opponent. MVP: Jacob Misiorowski.

Maxime Trudeau: Milwaukee in 6. The Rays' small-ball approach is all well and good, but the stars seem to be aligned for the Brewers. This is finally their year! MVP: Christian Yelich.

Pascal Harvey: Tampa Bay in 7. The Rays have proven they can score runs against the Guardians—and in a variety of ways. Kevin Cash seems to have confidence in his starters, and the bullpen is solid. Although the Brewers were the best team in 2026, I'm rooting for the Rays, who exude an irresistible energy. MVP: Junior Caminero.

Sébastien Berrouard: Milwaukee in 6. The long layoff will hurt the Brewers early in the series, but that's all they'll give the Rays. The better team will win. MVP: Jackson Chourio.

Yuan Labbé: Tampa Bay in 7. The Rays' offense will give the Brewers headaches, and Drew Rasmussen will outshine Jacob Misiorowski to the point of winning the MVP.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.