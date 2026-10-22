The Angels Are Looking for a New General Manager

Currently, in Major League Baseball, there are still a few manager and baseball operations director positions to be filled.

The Astros are looking for a general manager and a manager. The Mariners, meanwhile, will need a new manager in 2027.

And the Angels? Yesterday, it was announced that Kurt Suzuki would not be returning as manager.

This is despite the fact that John Mozeliak (interim general manager) had said he wanted to keep him, provided he was the choice of the new owners.

But now we've learned that Mozeliak won't be returning as general manager after all.

His contract will expire in the coming weeks, and the Angels are now searching for a full-time GM for 2027.

Interim GM John Mozeliak said he won't be the full-time GM in 2027 and that the process for finding the new GM is still in the early stages, as @JeffFletcherOCR reported. He also said his plan is to honor his contract and step aside once the new leadership is in place. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) October 21, 2026

It is unclear whether Mozeliak, who came out of retirement to help the Angels this summer as interim GM, will retain a role within the organization.

But we do know he will no longer be in charge.

It had been assumed that he had a good chance of keeping his job, even though the scenario of him stepping down after the 2026 season had always been relatively likely.

Who will be the Angels' next general manager and head of baseball operations? We'll have to wait and see. For now, the club is in the early stages of the search process.

With a (very) wealthy new owner, a new GM, and a new manager, the Angels need to start building something sustainable.

And as we discussed on the podcast last night, why not consider signing Tarik Skubal to get the new era off to a good start?

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard We're setting the stage for the World Series https://t.co/aMU7e3UG1L — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) October 22, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.