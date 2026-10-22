That’s why we had to get moving sooner

Without Nick Suzuki for the next few weeks, the Canadiens won't have it easy. The only one who might have it a little easier is Jakub Dobes, who's just stepped out of the spotlight for a little while.

Of course, the players know this. They're aware of how important the captain is to the organization and of everything he can do when he's on the ice.

Oliver Kapanen, who will replace him tomorrow, will be under pressure.

Oliver Kapanen will fill in for Suzuki at 1C. He sees the #Habs captain as a role model: “[He's] a great role model for me, for sure. I feel like we play a similar style of game, and I want to learn a lot from him—and I will, and I do. He's a great leader and a great friend of mine.” — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 22, 2026

Naturally, one has to wonder if this will prompt the Canadiens' GM to take action and seek out center reinforcements elsewhere in the National Hockey League.

But since other teams will be waiting to take advantage of the situation, the Habs haven't lost their captain for the season, and the GM isn't in a rush, I can't see him straying from his usual approach and overpaying.

Of course, Nick Suzuki's injury heightens the urgency to add a third-line center, but panic trades made from a position of weakness aren't Kent Hughes's style. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 22, 2026

But that's exactly why they needed to make a move before they actually needed one.

It's normal to see injuries happen over the course of a season. And for now, we have to admit that the Canadiens haven't been spared either.

Nick Suzuki

Ivan Demidov

Oliver Kapanen

Florian Xhekaj

Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle

Samuel Montembeault

And that's not even counting the guys who gave the Habs a scare, like Juraj Slafkovsky and Alexandre Carrier.

The same observation was made when Ivan Demidov got injured: the Canadiens need to take the initiative and not just react to injuries. They shouldn't put themselves in a difficult position on the market.

Anyone with media accreditation want to ask Kent Hughes if starting the season with ONE top-6 center for the second year in a row was a smart idea? https://t.co/BXYvkYJvOY — HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 22, 2026

Everyone knows that Kent Hughes has tried to improve the team, and everyone understands that Nick Suzuki's situation isn't the same as Aleksander Barkov's was in 2025.

But that's why we were saying this summer that they shouldn't wait any longer to make a move. Right now, the Habs are in trouble because everyone can see right through the GM's game—he knows all too well where his team stands at the moment.

Not having that No. 2 center yet is about to come back to haunt the #GoHabsGo. Wonder if this will spur a trade? @sickpodnhl @thesickpodcasts @habstonight — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) October 22, 2026

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

“Mr. Brightside” was playing so loud that you could hear it during the Panthers players' press conferences https://t.co/UBscFk4lz8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 22, 2026

– Hockey Guy.

– Yes.