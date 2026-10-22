RUMOR | A great reason for the Wild to pursue Dylan Larkin

How closely are the Dylan Larkin and Quinn Hughes situations linked?

We know that the Red Wings player would really like to play in Minnesota. The Wild have been on his list since the beginning of this saga—that is, since he requested a trade.

But does he want to play for a team that might lose Quinn Hughes this summer?

In reality, it seems the center might only want to be traded there if Hughes signs a contract extension. And Hughes is reportedly waiting to see Larkin acquired by his GM before signing his contract extension, which is reportedly nearly finalized.

Jeff Marek and David Pagnotta have discussed the ties that bind the two Americans. And it's understood that both are putting pressure on Guerin to ensure their guy is in good hands.

Could a Dylan Larkin trade be the KEY to keeping Quinn Hughes in Minnesota? @JeffMarek and @TheFourthPeriod discuss how the two situations could be connected and what it means for the Wild. Ep. 4 of DFO Insider is available NOW! : https://t.co/OWOv7UDvAM

: https://t.co/iL3Ash5V6q

: https://t.co/4pnDzdXQWS — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) October 21, 2026

Bill Guerin has been all-in since the Quinn Hughes trade, and he needs a center. The Red Wings undoubtedly want to wrap this up as quickly as possible… and Larkin is still saying no to the Canadiens, who have a solid offer on the table.

And this is despite the fact that he's well aware of what happened during his visit to Montreal and that his inner circle is encouraging him to say yes to the Habs.

The door isn't closed for him in Montreal → https://t.co/HbvRfXwhpk — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 22, 2026

Will the Wild—one of the teams that has inquired about Larkin most frequently—eventually cave in and give the Red Wings' front office what it wants?

We'll see. Even if, in the short term, it's unclear whether the deal is moving forward.

For that to happen, the Wild will still need to have what it takes to convince the Red Wings to move forward. Will the team, for example, want a prospect like Charlie Stramel instead of an established player?

History hasn't told us yet.

In Brief

– Ben Kindel could resume training next week.

Kyle Dubas says Ben Kindel collapsed on the team plane about 10 minutes into the flight. He regained consciousness after receiving oxygen on the plane.

He was cleared to travel back to Pittsburgh. Two doctors, Nick Bonino and Jason Spezza, stayed with him in Utah. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) October 22, 2026

– Oh?

The Rays are doing things their own way. https://t.co/5iu668ipUw https://t.co/3zXd3Wxw4F — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 22, 2026

– Ron Duguay has passed away.

It's with a broken heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never

ends @RonDuguay10 https://t.co/NJ5jWk6EEs — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 22, 2026

– Absolutely.

Arber Xhekaj has evolved. For the better. He's playing his most consistent hockey in Montreal and doesn't deserve to be benched despite his latest blunder. A case supported by several striking statistics https://t.co/vubbR9gQN9 — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 22, 2026

– Things have to change.