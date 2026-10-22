Nick Suzuki: A Forced Break That Could Pay Off Big

It was bound to happen someday.

After 546 consecutive games without ever missing a match since his NHL debut, Nick Suzuki will finally have to watch his teammates from the stands for two to four weeks.

This is obviously a huge loss for the Habs. But as strange as it may seem, this injury might actually end up being good for their captain.

During his appearance on the “JIC” show on TVA Sports, Renaud Lavoie revealed that Suzuki wasn't already at 100% before taking a puck to the hand against the San Jose Sharks.

To think that Suzuki is only injured in one hand would be a mistake, according to @renlavoietva

https://t.co/gORyUcSkLA — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 22, 2026

The reporter also believes that this forced break could allow him to heal several minor injuries that have accumulated over time.

“It'll give him a chance to heal a lot of things.” – Renaud Lavoie

And when you think about it, that makes a lot of sense.

Suzuki isn't the type of player to take it easy. He's constantly up against the best players on the opposing team, plays in every situation, and doesn't hesitate to get physically involved.

Lavoie specifically recalled a sequence from last Saturday's game during which the captain delivered three solid checks in a single shift.

It's admirable, and it's also what makes Suzuki such an excellent captain.

That said, I think he could sometimes be a little more careful about how he engages physically, especially in a game early in the season.

We understand that he wants to set an example for his teammates, and that's to his credit. But he doesn't need to deliver three hard hits in a single shift to prove his commitment.

Suzuki sets the tone by hitting anything that moves https://t.co/3gqnduamu8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 17, 2026

Especially early in the season.

Mind you, this isn't about asking him to change his playing style or avoid contact. It's simply about choosing his moments.

After all, the Canadiens need their captain on the ice, not in the infirmary. Obviously, his injury has nothing to do with this sequence. He was simply unlucky to get hit in the hand by a puck.

This break could therefore allow him to return in better shape—perhaps even better than before his injury—as Renaud Lavoie believes.

But be careful: what's good for Suzuki isn't necessarily good for the Habs. This break will clearly do Suzuki some good, but it risks hurting the Canadiens badly.

In a nutshell

– The tallest goaltender in NHL history.

6'9″ Cooper Black takes the ice ahead of his first NHL game and becomes the tallest goalie ever in league history (via: @FlaPanthers) https://t.co/ejGX9oxNFg — BarDown (@BarDown) October 22, 2026

– Who will win the World Series?

Opinions are split, but one favorite stands out. https://t.co/JNJ0R53iZq https://t.co/ReAGLFhO2q — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 22, 2026

– Bad news for the Boston Bruins.

Morgan Geekie heads to the locker room after an awkward collision. https://t.co/kk2r3eNGD9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 22, 2026

– Wow!