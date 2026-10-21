Zharovsky is really turning heads, Bowness is on fire (again), and Bergeron is full of praise for Price

Alexander Zharovsky hasn't had the best start to the season in the KHL.

But today, we saw the full extent of his talent.

The Canadiens prospect finished the game with one goal and two assists and helped his team secure a win against HC Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

With his team trailing by two goals (3-1) in the game, Zharovsky made a simply spectacular rush… and ultimately scored a stunning goal.

It takes real skill to outmaneuver the defense and score a goal like that:

Nice and easy, end to end. Quite a run by Alexander Zharovsky https://t.co/JrwuyL8UHC — KHL (@khl_eng) October 21, 2026

Zharovsky, who was promoted to his team's top line for the game, seized the opportunity to showcase his talents. That's good news.

After 19 games this season, the Russian now has 13 points (including four goals), which is no small feat. And I hope, in a way, that his performance today will help him get back to the form he had last season.

Rick Bowness Loses His Cool Again

At some point… the Columbus Blue Jackets will have a decision to make.

Because this morning, at his team's practice, Rick Bowness lost his cool again. He slammed his stick against the wall because he was fed up with seeing his guys dragging their feet on the ice during practice.

This comes after the Jackets' (stinging) loss to the Leafs last night. Columbus lost 6-2 (to Kirill Marchenko), and clearly, the Jackets' coach is having a hard time swallowing it…

#CBJ coach Rick Bowness just slammed his stick against the wall while he barked about a half-assed practice drill. I know people think Bowness has been too tough on these guys. But four blowout losses in eight games and a shameful showing on Tuesday vs. #Leafs … not good enough. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 21, 2026

When a coach loses his cool this often, the players take note.

And the guys in Columbus surely aren't watching all this and thinking they want to give it their all for him… even though they bear their share of the blame for the team's struggles.

If this keeps up, Bowness risks losing his job. But at the same time, for the 71-year-old's mental health, maybe it would be a good thing—to be able to step away from all the crap that's been piling up in Columbus for several weeks now.

Patrice Bergeron Praises Carey Price

Patrice Bergeron is a legend of the game.

He's regarded as one of the best two-way players in history—and deservedly so. The evidence is there…

In recent days, the former Bruins captain took the time to sing the praises of Nick Suzuki. And he did the same with Carey Price during an interview with RG Media: Bergeron praised the man who was seen as a hero in Montreal at times, saying he was a tough opponent to face.

I remember many games where we had 30 or 40 shots on goal, and the score was 2-1 or 3-1. The games were always close because he knew how to rise to the occasion. That's the mark of a great player. – Patrice Bergeron

I like that.

“It's an incredible honor” Patrice Bergeron reflects on a career that included 6 Selke Trophies, a Stanley Cup, and Olympic gold. He shares memories of Zdeno Chara, praise for Carey Price, and good advice for young hockey players. #NHLBruins and #GoHabsGo fans

https://t.co/MROkIUwSIB https://t.co/Ym8t82nwjE — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 21, 2026

The two players faced off against each other on several occasions, but also had the chance to play on the same team on the international stage for Canada.

And Bergeron remembers that… because Price was the one players could count on if they made a mistake.

It's always great to see one legend of the game show some love to another legend of the game.

In a Nutshell

– Calling all interested parties:

Enter your child in the L'Expérience Mini-Youppi! contest, and they could become one of Youppi!'s assistants for a game at the Bell Centre Sign them up now ↓ #GoHabsGo | @sthubert — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 21, 2026

– What a machine.

WOW! Connor McDavid is on pace for 56 goals, 186 assists, and 242 points after 9 games! He's become the fastest player in NHL history to reach the 20-assist mark. How many points do you think he'll finish the season with? https://t.co/TZXtCn1D8T — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 21, 2026

– Read more.

Spotlight on the Laurier Junior AA team. https://t.co/qyF2kBreFz https://t.co/64bZAAadYK — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 21, 2026

– 100%. 200%, even!