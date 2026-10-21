Samuel Montembeault: David Pagnotta (Almost) Closes the Door on the Rangers

Marc-Olivier Cook
Samuel Montembeault: David Pagnotta (Almost) Closes the Door on the Rangers
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The New York Rangers are in a strange situation.

The team, which has to make do WITHOUT Igor Shesterkin, keeps winning.

With a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games, the New York team is surprising just about everyone… and one has to wonder what the plan is within the club's front office.

After all, the Rangers surely won't go far with Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin, who are the team's only two goalies right now. And that's why we've been hearing Samuel Montembeault's name mentioned around the Big Apple over the past few days.

But…

But if we're to believe David Pagnotta (Morning Cuppa Hockey), we should forget about the idea of the Rangers trading for Monty. Unless the price to pay for a goalie is truly spectacular—which won't be the case if the Rangers call the Habs about the Quebec native.

Kent Hughes isn't going to trade Montembeault to the Rangers just to make them happy.

And Jeff Gorton won't convince Hughes to do it either, just to do his former club a favor. That's not how it works in the NHL… and it's not part of HuGo's identity—he ALWAYS seeks to maximize the value of his players.

But that doesn't mean the deal will never happen either.

I'll say it again: having Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin as a long-term goaltending duo isn't ideal.

And if the Rangers keep winning, management might have no choice but to start thinking about acquiring a (better) goaltender. That's where things could get interesting for the Canadiens—and for Monty…


In a Nutshell

– How to ruin your career in three seconds…

– Yes.

– Wow!

– I love it.

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