Samuel Montembeault: David Pagnotta (Almost) Closes the Door on the Rangers

The New York Rangers are in a strange situation.

The team, which has to make do WITHOUT Igor Shesterkin, keeps winning.

With a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games, the New York team is surprising just about everyone… and one has to wonder what the plan is within the club's front office.

After all, the Rangers surely won't go far with Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin, who are the team's only two goalies right now. And that's why we've been hearing Samuel Montembeault's name mentioned around the Big Apple over the past few days.

But…

But if we're to believe David Pagnotta (Morning Cuppa Hockey), we should forget about the idea of the Rangers trading for Monty. Unless the price to pay for a goalie is truly spectacular—which won't be the case if the Rangers call the Habs about the Quebec native.

David Pagnotta: Re Rangers: Unless something falls into their lap…I'd be a little bit surprised if they make an acquisition for a goalie right now – Morning Cuppa Hockey (10/20) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 21, 2026

Kent Hughes isn't going to trade Montembeault to the Rangers just to make them happy.

And Jeff Gorton won't convince Hughes to do it either, just to do his former club a favor. That's not how it works in the NHL… and it's not part of HuGo's identity—he ALWAYS seeks to maximize the value of his players.

But that doesn't mean the deal will never happen either.

I'll say it again: having Dylan Garand and Spencer Martin as a long-term goaltending duo isn't ideal.

And if the Rangers keep winning, management might have no choice but to start thinking about acquiring a (better) goaltender. That's where things could get interesting for the Canadiens—and for Monty…

In a Nutshell

– How to ruin your career in three seconds…

Jordan Elliott attempted to retrieve a firearm from his car following an altercation with a teammate during practice last week, a source confirmed to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Titans released Elliott on Tuesday, citing an unspecified “incident” that occurred at the team's training facility. — RDS (@RDSca) October 21, 2026

– Yes.

A needless penalty that really hurt the CH! https://t.co/WO1XTxEQiy — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 21, 2026

– Wow!

No, I don't think you understand—we're obsessed https://t.co/OQ5WUlJ31c — Vancouver Goldeneyes (@PWHL__Vancouver) October 21, 2026

– I love it.