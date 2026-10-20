The Pens’ plane makes an emergency turnaround: Ben Kindel suffered a (worrying) medical episode

A big scare for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team's plane had to turn back shortly after taking off from Salt Lake City due to a medical emergency involving Ben Kindel.

The crew on board immediately sprang into action to assist him. Upon the Pens' return to Salt Lake City, an ambulance was waiting for the young player, who was then transported to the University of Utah Hospital for further testing.

Fortunately, the news is reassuring: according to reports from the Penguins, Kindel is conscious, alert, and in stable condition.

We obviously wish him a speedy recovery.

A statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins https://t.co/fyFReh2BWL — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 20, 2026

For now, the exact nature of his medical condition has not been publicly disclosed. It is therefore unclear what caused this episode, nor is it known whether it will have any long-term effects on his health.

The organization will undoubtedly have to wait for the results of his medical evaluation before learning more.

One thing is certain: this is never the kind of situation a team wants to face when boarding a plane to travel to its next destination. And it's not a situation a team wants to face in general, either.

The most important thing right now is that the player is stable and will be able to receive the necessary care.

Let's hope the next update is just as reassuring for the young Penguins forward.

In Brief

– The ring is gorgeous.

RING RING https://t.co/5cu7qqJfyH — Montreal Victory (@PWHL_Montreal) October 20, 2026

– It'll come.

Matthew Schaefer…

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– Who would have thought?

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