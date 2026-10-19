“The worst-case scenario for Mike Matheson was a six-month absence.”

The Canadiens are currently without Mike Matheson. The defenseman, who is a key part of the team's blue-line, is being evaluated on a daily basis.

The fact that he skated this morning (even though he did so separately from his teammates on a different rink) is a pretty clear sign that he's making progress.

And in fact, this is extremely reassuring given that there were concerns about the defenseman last week. Seeing him at the airport suggested that he might have been seeking a second opinion. And generally, that's a sign that there's cause for concern.

And Renaud Lavoie, appearing on Mapper's show (99.5 FM) tonight, confirmed that the defenseman might have had to sit out for a very long time. In fact, at one point, the worst-case scenario on the table was a six-month absence.

That could have potentially ended his regular season… and perhaps prevented him from playing at the start of the playoffs. That puts things into perspective.

So it's safe to assume that the second opinion Matheson sought was truly positive. The defenseman is still being evaluated on a daily basis and could return to action before long.

It's not yet clear exactly when he'll return, though. But there's a consensus that his absence is likely to be significantly shorter than six months.

One has to wonder, however, whether Matheson's injury will affect his performance on the ice upon his return. We know he plays a heavy load and carries significant responsibilities: if he returns too soon, it could take a toll on his game.

It's safe to assume the Canadiens will do everything they can to avoid rushing him back. All that's left is to hope that his injury—which raised concerns when the initial medical report came out—doesn't end up recurring or getting worse.

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

IMFC Radio: The #CFMTL and the Supra have no choice but to win this week. Except that a loss for the Supra wouldn't be catastrophic. For the #CFMTL, on the other hand, it would be. https://t.co/QhVvZlMu7i Also on the podcast:

– Alexis Sanchez, the D.P

.– What killed

Eullaffroy–

Prince's health– What's the starting XI for Wednesday?

– Kwemi or Streit? — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2026

– Interesting.

Frank Seravalli on “Frankly Hockey” about Columbus: It wouldn't surprise me if, at some point—say, 20 games from now—they're, A, making a coaching change, and B, uh, the Werenski issue has never really gone away. He just went to extraordinary lengths to cover it up and give himself a chance to return there this year. Look, they're still going to get to next summer and have to ask that question: Are you extending his contract here? And I agree with you. I think the answer will probably be no in the end. – 10/19 #CBJ #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 19, 2026

– The Yankees are sticking with the status quo.