Top 2: Ryan O’Reilly Leads the Preds to Their Seventh Straight Win

Only four teams were in action last night in the National Hockey League.

Three playoff-bound teams—the Vegas Golden Knights, the Nashville Predators, and the New York Rangers—were ones to watch, while the Vancouver Canucks continue their pursuit of Landon Dupont.

Here are the highlights from this quiet evening.

1. Ryan O'Reilly Extends the Preds' Winning Streak

The Nashville Predators have made quite a climb up the standings in recent weeks, rising from the bottom of the Western Conference to second place in the Central Division.

The Preds' winning streak continued last night with a 3–2 shootout victory over the powerful Vegas Golden Knights.

In the win, 35-year-old veteran Ryan O'Reilly scored two goals, including the game-tying goal in the third period.

Nashville goal! Scored by Ryan O'Reilly with 10:16 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Adam Wilsby and Roman Josi. VGK: 2 | NSH: 2 #NSHvsVGK #VegasBorn #Smashville https://t.co/PqpHtbbaG6 — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 14, 2026

O'Reilly now has nine goals and 19 points in 20 games, making for a very strong season so far, as he remains—despite his age—an excellent player and teammate.

In fact, he didn't hesitate for a second last night to drop his gloves to defend his teammate Mavrik Bourque, who was hit hard into the boards by Tomas Hertl.

Ryan O'Reilly IMMEDIATELY dropped his mitts after Hertl hit Bourque from behind 😳 https://t.co/4QFNfqNQZK — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 14, 2026

O'Reilly is truly a solid player, and it's clear he's on the Montreal Canadiens' shortlist for the second-line center position.

But the Preds clearly won't want to trade him given their current hot streak and the arrival of young Shane Wright.

Stay tuned.

2. Alexis Lafrenière Continues His Incredible Season

The 25-year-old from Quebec is on track for the best season of his career, as he finally seems to be breaking out this season with the New York Rangers following Artemi Panarin's departure.

Lafrenière now has all the room he needs to shine and be the spark plug on offense, and it's showing, as he's the Rangers' most productive forward this season.

In fact, last night, in a 5-1 Rangers victory over the struggling Vancouver Canucks—who have just three wins in 21 games—Lafrenière recorded two points, including a goal.

New York goal! Scored by Alexis Lafrenière with 04:46 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault. VAN: 1 | NYR: 4 #NYRvsVAN #Canucks #NYR https://t.co/uhS4nvcQwo — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 14, 2026

Lafrenière now has 10 goals and 22 points in 21 games—a pace of more than one point per game, which the Quebec native has never sustained since the start of his NHL career.

Also worth noting is that 29-year-old forward Glenn Gawdin, a native of British Columbia, scored his first two NHL goals last night in Vancouver.

FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT 👏 And it's been a long time coming for Glenn Gawdin! The 29-year-old played his first NHL game back in February 2021 and scored his first career goal in his home province! https://t.co/nciQfbutz3 — NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2026

HE'S GOT TWO! 🚨🚨 Glenn Gawdin is putting on a show for his family and friends in attendance! https://t.co/VyjqAqE9tY — NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2026

Overtime

– Here are the two results from yesterday.

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: 14 games.