Erik Johnson hates players who ask to be traded while still under contract

It's the new trend in the NHL: asking your team for a trade when things aren't going so well.

There may certainly be valid reasons why a player under contract decides to make such a request—and to choose where he'd like to play—but generally speaking, it's still frowned upon.

I'm among those who believe that players with a no-trade clause who request a trade shouldn't have the right to choose their destination. If the team makes the request first, then the player could decide where he'd like to play.

I think it shows a lack of respect for the organization, but hey, that's just my opinion.

However, I'm not the only one who disagrees with this. Erik Johnson, a former NHL defenseman, can't stand players under contract who ask to be traded.

Erik Johnson isn't a fan of NHL players asking to be traded halfway through their contracts 😳 EJ also revealed that when Matt Duchene requested a trade from Colorado, the Avs' core told Joe Sakic to “get him out of here” 👀 https://t.co/eLCdBjTbeH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 13, 2026

Just because your team is struggling doesn't mean you can afford to screw it over by tying management's hands and failing to provide a logical destination for a trade.

Let's look at the case of Dylan Larkin, who ultimately expanded his list of teams he'd like to play for. At first, there were only four teams, and they're all teams that want to win and aren't really willing to give up players from their roster to accommodate the other team.

The Minnesota Wild reportedly already offered Danila Yurov and three first-round picks for Larkin, which is an excellent offer under the circumstances. The Wings should have accepted it to settle the matter. That, however, is another debate.

In the post above by Gino Hard, we also learn that when Johnson was playing for the Colorado Avalanche and Matt Duchene requested a trade, the team's core reportedly told Joe Sakic, “Get him out of here.”

This just goes to show that trade requests aren't looked upon very favorably within the team. Duchene wanted to play in the playoffs and could see that the team was heading toward a rebuild—something he didn't want to be a part of.

I understand that a player wants what's best for himself—to play in the playoffs and hope to win the Stanley Cup—but the fact remains that it's disrespectful.

On the other hand, there are certainly different situations, such as Sidney Crosby's. If Crosby were to tell the Penguins that he wanted another chance to win the Cup, the Penguins wouldn't really have a choice but to accommodate him.

Crosby has given his all and stuck it out in Pittsburgh despite some tougher years. What's more, Crosby is already a legend in the world of hockey, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history.

The same can't be said for the Larkins and Duchenes of this world…

In Brief

– Unbelievable.

Longest NHL goal-scoring streaks against the Bruins: • Lorne Carr (TOR): 11-game streak (1943–1944) • Cole Caufield (MTL): 8-game streak (2024–) https://t.co/H16CTgDh92 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 14, 2026

– Well.

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– Nice work.