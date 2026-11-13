Rumor Corner: The Hurricanes Are Reportedly Interested in Elias Pettersson

The Carolina Hurricanes are (once again) having an excellent season.

They currently sit atop the entire NHL with a record of 15-3-2.

They already have a strong roster, but they also have some room to make moves.

One might wonder what they could possibly add, given how good they already are. They have the best offense and the best defense in the NHL (goals for and goals against).

Bruce Garrioch mentioned in an article for the Toronto Sun that the Canes are looking to add some offensive firepower and are interested in Elias Pettersson.

Why Dylan Larkin could be the key to unlocking the NHL trade market https://t.co/RacoEGzkqZ — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 12, 2026

If the Hurricanes managed to acquire Elias Pettersson without giving up too many players from their current roster, they might as well be handed the Stanley Cup right away.

Seriously, the team would be more than excellent with the addition of the Swede.

Even though things have been tougher for him over the past few seasons, Elias Pettersson remains a highly talented player who has already racked up over 100 points in a single season.

The most logical name to include in a trade with the Canes would be Alexander Nikishin, who has been at the center of several rumors since requesting a trade this summer.

What it would cost Carolina remains a mystery, since it's difficult to assess Pettersson's market value right now.

Simon Edvinsson: A Game of Who Can Last the Longest?

Simon Edvinsson is an excellent defenseman, but he still doesn't have a contract for the current season.

He's been one of the most frequently mentioned names in trade rumors since this summer.

For restricted free agents, the deadline to sign a contract and play during the season is December 1, and we're getting dangerously close to that date.

That's partly why some people, like Elliotte Friedman, believe it's more a matter of who can hold out the longest between Edvinsson and the Red Wings.

Elliotte Friedman – NHL Now – Edvinsson: I think there are a few factors at play in the Edvinsson situation. Number one, there's the December 1st deadline. And I do think there's a bit of a question of who has the stronger nerves? Who gives in first? One thing some reporters based in Sweden have told me is that they believe if it goes past December 1, he's prepared to play there. That's how strong his resolve is. – 11/13 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 14, 2026

Pierre LeBrun has his own take on which side would cave first.

According to the renowned insider (SC with Jay Onrait), he believes that the closer we get to December 1, the more likely Edvinsson is to decide to sign with the team.

Pierre LeBrun: I think deep down the Red Wings probably hope—and this is just me reading between the lines—that as we get closer to December 1, Simon Edvinsson might relent in his desire to find a new NHL team and maybe he'll sign—SC with Jay Onrait (11/11) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 13, 2026

I can't wait to see when this situation will be resolved.

There appears to be interest in Jake DeBrusk

Jake DeBrusk has been the subject of trade rumors on several occasions.

The 30-year-old winger has consistently posted 40–50 points and well over 20 goals per season throughout his career.

With the Vancouver Canucks having such a dismal season (3-16-1 heading into tonight's game), we can certainly expect players like Pettersson or DeBrusk to be traded before the trade deadline.

In the same article by Bruce Garrioch mentioned earlier in this piece, Garrioch notes that there is interest in DeBrusk across the NHL.

Bruce Garrioch – Toronto Sun – #Canucks | Vancouver has assets that would be attractive to teams that consider themselves contenders. A league executive says that several clubs have shown interest in forward Jake DeBrusk – 11/12 #NHL https://t.co/HZn9Hh3SWr — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 13, 2026

He reported what an NHL executive said regarding the Canucks forward.

DeBrusk could certainly be an attractive option for a club looking to add some offensive firepower without breaking the bank.

He puts in solid work and can contribute on the power play (19 of his 25 goals last year came on the power play). He's proven what he can bring to a team: a middle-6/top-6 role with solid offensive firepower.

Let's see which team wants to take a shot at the winger.

In Brief

– Great win for the Rocket.

The Rocket scored three unanswered goals in the third period to secure the win in Rochester! 🚀 (📸: @RocketLaval) https://t.co/wRnyenYk8j — RDS (@RDSca) November 14, 2026

– Must-listen.

There's a whole lot of history between these three 🥹❤️ Crosby and Letang look back on their years alongside Flower and the special place their longtime teammate holds in Pittsburgh. 🙌 https://t.co/iX0MeWIinz — BarDown (@BarDown) November 14, 2026

– He now has 21 points in 21 games this season.

EP40 and the Canucks take the first lead of the night 🫡 https://t.co/ib205AxDxP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 14, 2026

– Well done.

Brock Boeser just recorded his 500th NHL assist. In his 650th game, he has 233 goals and 267 assists for a total of 500. https://t.co/LdCWkfiku5 — Ben Hankinson (@BenHankinson) November 14, 2026

– He doesn't have much luck when he plays for Canada… He gets injured often. Let's hope it's nothing serious.