It’s no coincidence that the Canadiens have started winning again

The Canadiens got off to a rough start this season. We know that.

Among the reasons cited was the performance of the special teams. The Canadiens' players were unable to do their jobs in those situations during the first four games of the season.

As of October 8, after four games, the Habs had a “success rate” of 7.7% on the power play and 70.6% while shorthanded.

But what about since then?

In four games, the Habs' power play is at 21.4%, while their penalty kill is at 94.1%. It's truly night and day compared to the start of the season.

Special teams had been identified as a problem area after a few games. The Habs lost three of their first four games but have won three of their last four.

Jakub Dobes played in three of the first four games, and Jacob Fowler played in three of the last four. There's no denying that this is a factor behind the turnaround.

But is it the only factor? No.

Defensively, the players are gaining a better and better understanding of Derek Lalonde's aggressive system. As a result, the Habs are more effective when playing shorthanded.

Kaiden Guhle's return from injury has also helped; he arrived at just the right time to replace Mike Matheson. Right now, his absence isn't being felt.

But let's be clear: if his absence drags on, watch closely as the Canadiens' defense struggles. A player like that can be replaced internally in the short term, but not in the long term.

Let's not kid ourselves, the #Canadiens are NOT a better team without Mike Matheson! @Lappy14 | @delorme_gilbert Full episode available here

https://t.co/neFm72hgfI #Habs #MontrealCanadiens #NHL #Hockey #Matheson https://t.co/aLQbmpdnCk — Hockey with an Accent (@hockeyaccent1) October 16, 2026

On offense, the guys are finding their rhythm, too. It worked particularly well on Saturday during the five-on-five play, when Zachary Bolduc took Chris Kreider's spot on the first line.

That's interesting…

ZACHARY BOLDUC CONTINUES HIS HOT START TO THE SEASON https://t.co/WKvc8rih9N — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 17, 2026

Over the course of the eight games since the start of the season, the Canadiens have often been successful at five-on-five. But since they've improved their special teams, they've been winning more hockey games—which is pretty significant.

That must be an incredible coincidence. #OrNot

In a Nutshell

– Phew.

Hockey ( ) or bare-knuckle boxing ( )? https://t.co/mXytlWo8HL — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 19, 2026

– The Rays are one win away from the World Series.

The series is back in Florida. https://t.co/XQmSBjuSv6 https://t.co/S1tqf0wtHM — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 19, 2026

– Must-read.

The talk surrounding the #FlaPanthers so far has focused on other players, with Seth Jones' dominant play flying under the radar. He has been dominating. https://t.co/DBaXloYuqe — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) October 19, 2026

– What a great deal in Edmonton. But it's short-term…