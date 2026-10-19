Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles, and Their Shared Destiny

Credit: Not that long ago, the future looked so bright for the Baltimore Orioles. People said they’d be a force to be reckoned with for years to come, with a whole core of young players coming of age at the same time: Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser—you name it. Their success in the […]

Not that long ago, the future looked so bright for the Baltimore Orioles. People said they'd be a force to be reckoned with for years to come, with a whole core of young players coming of age at the same time: Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser—you name it. Their success in the 2023 and 2024 seasons—including a division title and two playoff appearances—pointed to great things in the short, medium, and long term.

Well, it has to be admitted that the struggles of 2025 weren't just a blip. Things weren't much better in 2026, even though the organization managed to bring in slugger Pete Alonso!

The rotation isn't intimidating anyone. Jackson Holliday isn't living up to the high expectations placed on him. Adley Rutschman—who embodied renewal and hope for the Spring Birds—was traded midseason. Worse still, we still don't have an answer to the age-old question of whether Baltimore is a true baseball market.

In short, since Rutschman's departure, the team's cornerstone is now Gunnar Henderson. He is without a contract for 2027 but remains under the team's control for two more seasons. However, the question remains: do both sides want to commit to a long-term partnership?

People around the MLB are wondering if the Orioles are going to trade Gunnar Henderson, per @afkostka: “When you trade Adley Rutschman, you open the door and say everyone is movable for a price… if they think Gunnar isn't going to stick around or you're not willing to pay what… pic.twitter.com/vWfUZSbrFA — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 18, 2026

Decisions to Be Made in Orioles Camp

The trade involving Adley Rutschman paid off big time for the Orioles. Just goes to show, as the saying goes, everything is always for sale—at the right price! Does this guarantee a bright future, or was it just a one-off trade? Orioles management will have to decide whether they still believe in the team's potential or if the bubble has burst and the team peaked two or three years ago.

If the team's front office believes in its roster, Henderson must stay in Maryland. The team's collective success will depend on him. However, if those same executives aren't willing to open their checkbook—or if they sense their star player is reluctant to extend his tenure with the team that drafted him—parting ways with Henderson must be considered. Especially if they can get as much—if not more—than what they received from Boston for their former catcher. The team's fans will know where their favorite stands regarding the shortstop's contract situation.

And what about Henderson in all this?

Does the Orioles' star player believe he can eventually win a championship in Baltimore? There's no denying he'll want to be paid commensurate with his talent, and if the gap is too wide between Baltimore and his demands—and the interests he's represented by the relentless Scott Boras—he'll want to take his talents elsewhere.

A lengthy discussion must take place between the two sides. Their mutual fate depends on it.

PMLB

Today's lineups.

It's do-or-die for the Guardians, while the Rays have their sights set on the AL pennant pic.twitter.com/HVjcn7nAfr — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 19, 2026

Tonight's game isn't in high demand.

The get-in price for ALCS Game 6 has fallen below $100 on SeatGeek. pic.twitter.com/EoZA1XRDn3 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 19, 2026

Shohei Ohtani was about to be benched for Game #4.

The Dodgers planned to BENCH Shohei Ohtani for Game 4 until he convinced them not to, says @JimBowdenGM. “That's why you saw that extra emotional reaction when he homered.” pic.twitter.com/kh6l5i6oBh — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 19, 2026

The Mariners want a manager by the end of the month.

The Mariners continue to keep a low profile in their search for a manager, but they're making progress and hope to wrap up the process by the end of the month. According to sources familiar with the process, they hope to narrow it down to their finalists by mid- to late next week. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) October 19, 2026

How Did the Rays Revive Freddy Peralta?

“He got back to being an athlete with us and not quite so robotic.” Drew Rasmussen looks ahead to Freddy Peralta's Game 6 start and praises him for embracing change since arriving in Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/gwMjvbPVkN — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 19, 2026

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