Connor McDavid: The best start to a season in nearly 35 years

There are NHL players who rack up between 20 and 30 points per season.

Let me give you an example: last season, Josh Anderson scored 14 goals and added nine assists to finish the year with a total of 23 points (in 72 games).

Where am I going with this?

It's simple: Connor McDavid's start to the 26-27 season shows just how much of a cut above the rest he is. The guy they call “McJesus” in Edmonton has as many points as Josh Anderson did last season… in just eight games.

I know, I know. Josh Anderson isn't Connor McDavid (even though Andy is a really good hockey player)… but it's crazy to see just how easily McDavid puts points on the board.

And it's even more special to see that the Oilers' captain is off to the best start to a season in the NHL in nearly 35 years.

In 1992–1993, Mario Lemieux racked up 27 points in his first eight games of the season: that year, the Stanley Cup was won in Canada (by the Canadiens), and it hasn't happened since…

Most points – First 8 team games of a season:

31—Mario Lemieux (1988–89)

27—Lemieux (1992–93)

24—Babe Dye (1922–23)

23—@EdmontonOilers Connor McDavid (2026–27 via 5 tonight)

23—Marcel Dionne (1979–80)

23 – Mike Bossy (1984–85)

23 – Wayne Gretzky ('84–85)

23 – Brent Sutter ('84–85) https://t.co/j99NDHI3E8 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 18, 2026

Connor McDavid really looks like a guy on a mission. He scores goals, he racks up assists… and he helps his teammates be (truly) better.

It's no coincidence that the Oilers have a 6-1-1 record and are ranked 4th in the NHL standings as of this writing…

Amid all this, I find myself wondering if the hiring of Mike Babcock has anything to do with McDavid's incredible production. McDavid has said he wanted to be challenged by his coach… and clearly, it's working, since #97 is reminding everyone that he's (by far) the best player on the planet.

I can't wait to see if he can keep up this pace.

Because right now, Connor McDavid is on pace for… 242 points (in 84 games). And I think we can all agree that's completely absurd.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

He let his kids choose

https://t.co/JePjgrvJWT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 19, 2026

– Aleksander Barkov is still around.

Is Nick Suzuki the most well-rounded center in the NHL? https://t.co/XIxsAJTArs — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 19, 2026

– It's for a great cause.

On November 14, join us for “Hockey to Beat Cancer,” presented by @CIBCBank, as we pay tribute to the children of Leucan Details ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 19, 2026

– Alert to fantasy league players.