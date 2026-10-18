Dan Milstein is still talking too much, this time about the Nikita Zadorov case

Dan Milstein really doesn't seem capable of staying away from social media for very long.

This was particularly evident in the Kirill Marchenko case, when the agent made numerous public statements on behalf of his client.

Milstein, who also represents Ivan Demidov and Alexandre Texier on the CH, is certainly no stranger to making headlines.

This time, Nikita Zadorov finds himself at the center of the story.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was benched by his coach for the game against the Kings for disciplinary reasons, after receiving a double minor penalty during the game against the Ducks.

Zadorov got a double minor for interfering and then roughing Frank Vatrano https://t.co/CGrSLKhm3p — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 17, 2026

A decision that appears to have prompted a reaction from his agent.

When a social media user claimed on X that Zadorov wouldn't be treated this way in Toronto, Milstein didn't hesitate to agree.

No, he wouldn't… — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) October 18, 2026

Once again, Milstein might be better off letting matters be resolved internally. Defending his clients is part of his job, but is it really necessary to publicly comment on a coaching decision?

Especially since a disciplinary benching doesn't automatically mean a player is unhappy or wants to move on.

That said, his response raises an interesting possibility.

The Maple Leafs clearly need to find solutions, particularly on defense.

After nine games, they've already allowed 32 goals, which ranks them seventh among the NHL's most leaky defenses. An average of 3.56 goals allowed per game is far too many for a team aiming to make the playoffs.

Zadorov could very well be an attractive option. At six feet six inches, the defenseman would bring grit, toughness, and a significant physical presence to Toronto's defensive corps.

Of course, his contract is a hurdle. He's earning $5 million per season through the 2029–2030 season, and there's no indication that the Bruins are willing to part ways with him.

But if Toronto decides to shake things up, why not at least explore this possibility?

Note, however, that nothing Milstein has said suggests a trade is in the works or that Zadorov wants to leave Boston.

Still, the agent has once again managed to grab attention with a simple reply on X. By speaking out so often, he sometimes risks complicating matters for his own clients.

But this time, he's at least given us an interesting idea.

In a nutshell

– Already a 10th goal for Kirill Kaprizov.

And that's 10 for Kirill Kaprizov! https://t.co/j1lruU1RIR — NHL (@NHL_FR) October 18, 2026

– Things aren't going well for the Rams.

The Cardinals pull off a major upset and beat the Rams. The “Super Bowl favorites” now have a 2-4 record — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) October 18, 2026

– Connor McDavid is in a league of his own.

CONNOR MCDAVID IS PUTTING UP VIDEO GAME NUMBERS McDavid's 23 points through eight games are tied for the fourth-most in NHL history to start a season. The only players who have scored more in that span: Mario Lemieux and Babe Dye. (H/T: @StatsCentre) https://t.co/Dp9vaGdpwD — BarDown (@BarDown) October 18, 2026

– The Rouge et Or have secured their sixth win in as many games this season.