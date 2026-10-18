A Look at the CH’s Up-and-Comers: Michael Hage Records His 100th Career Point in the NCAA

With so many prospects in the Montreal Canadiens' organization, it's getting hard to keep track of each one's performance across all the different leagues.

Luckily for you, the CH prospect roundup is officially back, and I'll be taking a look at the various prospects for you to highlight their standout performances from the weekend and the past few days.

Here's the first roundup of the season.

Michael Hage – Center – 20 years old

Well, let's start with the CH prospect you're clearly most familiar with, since he's the best prospect in the Habs' system.

Hage remained in college for a third season, as he wanted to finish his studies and have another shot at a championship with the University of Michigan.

He's eagerly awaited in Montreal, as he could already be playing for the Habs right now, given his current performances.

Last night, Hage recorded his 100th career point in the NCAA with an assist in Michigan's 4–3 victory over the University of Denver.

Welcome to the Century Club, Michael Hage! https://t.co/aAhqFuW3D8 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 18, 2026

Hage now has 14 points, including three goals, in six games since the start of the season.

The University of Michigan boasts a perfect 6-0-0 record, a sensational start that matches last season's, marking the first time Michigan has opened two consecutive seasons with such a perfect record.

Michigan Sweeps No. 1 Denver, Starts 6-0 in Back-to-Back Seasons for the First Time Recap >> https://t.co/iiOOnrQs00 https://t.co/xbIRjRwxVX — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 18, 2026

So we'll continue to keep a close eye on Michael Hage, as we're all looking forward to him finishing his NCAA season and joining the Canadiens.

Luke Mittelstadt – left-handed defenseman – 23 years old

We're hearing more and more about this Laval Rocket defenseman, as he's simply too good for the American Hockey League right now.

The 23-year-old defenseman, a former seventh-round pick (197th overall) by the Canadiens in 2023, has been sensational so far this season in Laval under coach Daniel Jacob.

I mentioned him yesterday, saying he deserved a chance in Montreal, and he's only continued to impress since then, recording three more points in the Rocket's 4-0 victory yesterday over the Utica Comets, who were the only team still undefeated in the AHL.

Mittelstadt had one goal and two assists, bringing his point total to 13 (four goals and nine assists) in six games.

MITTSY 3-0!!! https://t.co/vFew4XW4h6 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 17, 2026

Mittelstadt still sits atop the American Hockey League scoring leaderboard, three points ahead of his closest competitors.

So we'll continue to keep a close eye on him and eagerly await his recall.

Miscellaneous News

20-year-old defenseman Bryce Pickford is expected to return to action soon—in late October or early November—and we'll be closely watching his professional debut with the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens' fourth-round pick (117th overall) in the most recent draft is off to a great start to the season. Nineteen-year-old defenseman Brayden Klimpke has 15 points, including five goals, in nine games with the Saskatoon Blades in the WHL. He is the team captain.

Quebec goalies Quentin Miller and Alexis Cournoyer are off to excellent starts to the season in the NCAA.

In Brief

– If the Oilers continue to play solid defense, they'll be very serious contenders for the Stanley Cup.

5v5 Team Defense – October 18https://t.co/DhvJE3ohh2 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 18, 2026

– Indeed.

Both @Rick1042 and I have noticed a step up in Suzuki's physical play this season, adding yet another dimension to his multi-faceted game. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/TAmUUX7lyJ — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 18, 2026

– Well done!