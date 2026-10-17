Three factors keeping Tarik Skubal away from Los Angeles

Now that the Dodgers have been eliminated, the baseball world's attention in Los Angeles is focused on Tarik Skubal.

Will the pitcher sign a long-term contract with the Dodgers? As a client of Scott Boras, he has declined to comment on the matter.

There are a few signs, however, that suggest the Dodgers are by no means the only team to take seriously in the race.

In fact, here are three reasons why the pitcher might very well sign with a team other than the Dodgers this winter.

1. The New York Mets, a wealthy club, intend to match any offers that land on Scott Boras's desk.

That's a strong selling point for a desperate team.

2. According to reports, the player would like to sign before December 1, the date of the potential lockout. And the Dodgers don't want to make an offer before then…

The Dodgers may have to wait to see how things play out. Skubal, for his part, may want to sign before a potential salary cap takes effect.

The Dodgers are NOT expected to offer Tarik Skubal a mega contract before the December 1 lockout, per @Alden_Gonzalez: “It would be really difficult for the Dodgers to justify signing Skubal to a massive deal before knowing what MLB's economic model will look like… It would… pic.twitter.com/kAKlbPwPGV — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) October 16, 2026

3. Other clubs might want to make a big splash (besides the Mets), which would add more teams to the race.

Scott Boras likes to help a new owner sign a big-name player.

The Padres recently changed ownership… but I don't necessarily see it as a good fit, considering the team will likely have to tighten its belt.

But what about the Angels? Hope is back in Anaheim, and the future owner is the richest man in baseball. And the Angels need a top-tier pitcher…

But keep this in mind: the Dodgers are great at flying under the radar and still signing the player they want.

That's why, in my view, they're the favorites to keep the California native in their ranks for the long term.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.