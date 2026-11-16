Pablo Sandoval Announces His Retirement

Everyone remembers Pablo Sandoval, right?

The player, who was truly polarizing in the 2010s, was a prominent figure in Major League Baseball.

Well, last night, the former power hitter announced his retirement from professional baseball.

He did so after playing in the Venezuelan Winter League in Miami over the past few days.

Three-time World Series champion Pablo Sandoval has officially announced his retirement. He last played in MLB in 2021 for the Braves pic.twitter.com/xf0X1f3PvJ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 15, 2026

Of course, hearing him announce his retirement when he hasn't played in the majors since 2021—with the Braves—may come as a surprise.

But since he has never stopped playing in various leagues over the years, it makes sense that he would need to announce that this is the end.

It's worth noting that the best years of his career were spent in San Francisco. He's also known as a Red Sox player.

Obviously, Giants fans and Boston fans don't exactly have the same memories of him.

In San Francisco, he's remembered as a postseason hero and a guy who helped the team win three rings.

In Boston, he's seen more as a guy who signed a contract that was too big and tore his hamstring while running.

But anyway. In the end, Sandoval will have been a standout figure in baseball, and he'll forever be recognized as a winner with the Giants.

I wonder if, as part of Buster Posey's retirement, the Giants are planning to honor him sometime in 2027, just so fans can thank him one more time.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.