Three big names who could be released by tomorrow

Just yesterday, our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois reported that Kristian Campbell could be designated for assignment (DFA) by the Boston Red Sox to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.

That's because tomorrow (Tuesday) is the deadline to finalize rosters ahead of the Rule 5 Draft scheduled for December 9 (assuming there's no lockout, of course). And Campbell may not be the only big name to be made available by a Major League Baseball team.

In fact, the Red Sox could also part ways with Triston Casas, who was once considered a future mainstay at first base for Boston but has since hit a rough patch. While injuries have certainly hampered his career over the past two seasons, his attitude and defensive limitations make him the Sox's third or fourth option at first base.

It's the same story for Nolan Gorman with the St. Louis Cardinals. The now 26-year-old was once considered a top Major League prospect, but after five years in the MLB, it's clear that his ability to adapt to the big leagues may be limited.

In 2026, Gorman had the worst season of his career, as evidenced by his .184 batting average and .580 OPS, while striking out 98 times in 85 games. He could receive more than $3 million in arbitration, which is unlikely to please the Cards.

Finally, there's Brandon Marsh, who had a roller-coaster season last year. Although Marsh can still help the Philadelphia Phillies at times, he's expected to earn about $10 million next year—which might be a bit too much for the team from the City of Brotherly Love.

The Phillies might decide to keep him on the roster in an attempt to trade him to another team, but there's also a chance the team will release him to avoid paying that salary.

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